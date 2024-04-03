Amid Vistara flight disruption woes, CEO Vinod Kannan to meet pilots today

Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, is witnessing dozens of flight cancellations and major delays from the past two days, after scores of pilots suddenly called in sick. The pilots’ move was aimed to lodge their protest over the revised pay contract that would result from the proposed merger of the airline with Tata-owned Air India.

Centre intervenes amid crisis

After over 100 flights were cancelled in the last two days, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) asked Vistara to submit a daily report regarding cancellations and major delays.

The incident has left several passengers disgruntled as they expressed their disappointment with the airline for failing to secure their interests. Many passengers took to social platforms to seek resolution, and in some cases, compensation from Vistara for sudden flight cancellations and long delays.



"We have had a significant number of flight cancellations and delays in the past few days due to various reasons, including crew unavailability," said a spokesperson for the airline in a statement earlier.

15 pilots quit Vistara

A report on Tuesday said that amid the deadlock, as many as 15 senior first officers have quit the organisation recently. A Vistara spokesperson declined to comment on the resignations.

‘Business Standard’ earlier reported that a new structure would offer Vistara pilots a fixed salary for 40 hours of flying time instead of the 70 hours now. Additionally, pilots will be compensated for extra flying hours and will earn an additional amount as a reward based on their years of service with the airline.

The airline has around 800 pilots and operates a fleet of 70 planes comprising A320-family aircraft and Boeing 787s.