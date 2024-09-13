Explained: Why Sebi attached bank and demat accounts of Karvy Stock Broking

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has taken action against Karvy Stock Broking and its former managing director, Comandur Parthasarathy, to recover outstanding penalties of around Rs 25 crore. . The brokerage firm was found to have misused client securities and funds, leading to substantial losses for investors.

The orders were passed after the brokerage and its chief failed to pay the penalties imposed on them via an order issued by Sebi on April 28, 2023. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Since no amount has been paid by either of them, the regulator said that there was sufficient reason to believe that they may dispose off their securities/instruments in the demant account/accounts, or mutual fund folios, or funds held in the bank accounts. If that occured, the recovery of amount that was due from them would be delayed or obstructed.

The regulator on Augist 7 sent a notice to Karvy and Parthasarathy to pay dues within 15 days in a case pertaining to the brokerage firm's misuse of client securities and funds. In a detailed investigation, SEBI uncovered how Karvy had inappropriately pledged clients' securities to obtain loans for its own purposes. This practice violated various regulatory guidelines and posed a significant risk to investors.

As a result of its findings, SEBI imposed hefty penalties on both Karvy Stock Broking and its former managing director, Comandur Parthasarathy. The penalties were intended to deter future misconduct and recover the losses incurred by investors.

To ensure that the penalties are paid, SEBI has attached the brokerage firm's bank accounts, demat accounts, and mutual fund folios. This action aims to prevent Karvy from disposing of its assets and avoid paying the imposed fines.

Key Points:

Penalties Imposed: SEBI has imposed penalties totaling Rs 15.34 crore on Karvy Stock Broking and Rs 9.44 crore on Parthasarathy.

Asset Attachment: The regulator has attached the brokerage's bank accounts, demat accounts, and mutual fund folios to recover the dues.

Previous Misconduct: The penalties stem from a previous investigation into Karvy's misuse of client securities and funds.

Deterrence Measure: SEBI's actions aim to deter future instances of such misconduct in the capital markets.

What this case is all about?

Misuse of Client Assets: K arvy Stock Broking was found to have inappropriately pledged clients' securities to obtain loans for its own purposes.

arvy Stock Broking was found to have inappropriately pledged clients' securities to obtain loans for its own purposes. Regulatory Violations: The brokerage's actions violated various SEBI regulations and guidelines.

The brokerage's actions violated various SEBI regulations and guidelines. Financial Loss: The misuse of client assets resulted in significant financial losses for investors.

The misuse of client assets resulted in significant financial losses for investors. Penalty Imposition: SEBI imposed substantial penalties on Karvy and Parthasarathy to deter future misconduct.

In April 2023, Sebi canceled the merchant banking license of Karvy Investor Services for non-compliance with regulations. Sebi found that Karvy Investor Services had no physical infrastructure or employees.





Breakdown of Penalties Imposed on Karvy Stock Broking and Its Former MD: On August 7, 2024, Sebi issued notices of demand to Karvy Stock Broking and its former chief. The notices included a penalty of Rs 13 crore, interest, and a recovery cost.

Karvy Stock Broking:

Base Penalty: Rs. 13 crore

Interest (April 2023 - August 2024): Rs. 2.21 crore

Interest (September 2024): Rs. 1.3 lakh

Recovery Cost: Rs. 1,000

Total Due: Rs. 15,34,01,000 (Rs. 15.34 crore)

Comandur Parthasarathy: