FASTag KYC last date today: Check how to update and documents required here

NHAI is likely to extend the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative compliance deadline to March-end

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has set February 29 as the last date to update the know-your-customer (KYC) rules for FASTag. If vehicle owners do not update their FASTag KYC, it may lead to deactivation.

Here, we decode how to update the KYC and what documents are needed to do so.
What is FASTag?

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India that uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to enable automatic toll payments at toll booths on highways.

It is designed to reduce the time and congestion at toll plazas by allowing vehicles to pass through without stopping for manual toll payments.

Online FASTag KYC update: List of documents required

The following documents are required for a smooth Know-your-customer (KYC) process:
  1. Vehicle Registration Certificate
  2. Driving License
  3. Identity Proof: PAN Card, Voter's ID Card
  4. Address Proof: Aadhar Card, Passport
  5. Passport-size photographs

How to update FASTag KYC Online: Step-by-step guide here

To complete KYC for FASTag online, follow these general steps:

  1. Visit the official website of your FASTag issuer or the bank where you purchased the FASTag.
  2. Look for the "KYC" or "Customer Login" section on the website.
  3. Log in using your credentials (usually your FASTag wallet ID or registered mobile number).
  4. Go to the KYC section and provide the required information such as your name, address, and vehicle details.
  5. Upload scanned copies or clear images of the required documents, which may include your ID proof, address proof, and vehicle registration documents.
  6. Review the information entered and the documents uploaded to ensure accuracy.
  7. Submit the KYC details.
  8. The issuer will verify your KYC information, and once approved, your FASTag account will be KYC-compliant.

'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative

A report by the news agency PTI said that NHAI is likely to extend the "One Vehicle, One FASTag" initiative compliance deadline to March-end, in view of the problems being faced by Paytm FASTag users.

NHAI had earlier proposed to implement the initiative starting March 1.

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

