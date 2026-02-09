Monday, February 09, 2026 | 03:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / FD left without a Will? Here's how children, grandchildren can claim money

FD left without a Will? Here's how children, grandchildren can claim money

Legal experts explain when children or grandchildren can inherit FDs, what nominees can do, and which documents banks will ask for

Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fixed deposits (FDs) are a common savings tool across Indian households. But when a depositor dies without leaving a Will, families often struggle to understand who can legally claim the money, whether it is children, grandchildren, or other heirs. The answer depends on succession law, nomination status, and documentation, according to legal experts.
 

Who has the first right to the FD?

Under intestate succession (death without a Will), children and spouse of the deceased are the primary heirs in most cases.
 
Grandchildren do not automatically get a direct right if their own parent, the deceased person’s child, is alive. Their claim arises only in specific circumstances.
 
 
“Grandchildren inherit only where their parent, being the son or daughter of the deceased, had predeceased the depositor. They step into that parent’s share under the doctrine of representation,” said Priya Gada, advocate, D. M. Harish & Co. She added that Sections 8 to 10 of the Hindu Succession Act classify such grandchildren as Class I heirs in that limited situation.
 
Prerna Robin, principal associate, B Shanker Advocates LLP, said grandchildren then collectively receive the share their deceased parent would have received.

Also Read

Karan Aggarwal

Easier PMS rules for NRIs: Expert explains what it means for equity flows

Jimmy Lai. Photo: Reuters

Meet Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong's media mogul sentenced to 20 years in prison

Dhruv Dutt Sharma

Who is Dhruv Sharma, 32nd Avenue CEO arrested in ₹500 crore cheating case?

oil shipment, crude oil, oil export

How sanctioned oil travels the world through shadow fleets and fake flags

Sleep

Are your sleep apps backfiring? Pink noise linked to poorer Rem sleep

 

Does a nominee become the owner?

Experts are clear that nomination does not equal ownership.
 
“A nominee is merely a trustee who can collect the money from the bank but must pass it on to the rightful legal heirs,” Robin said. This principle has been repeatedly upheld by courts, Gada noted.
 
Prateek Jha, advocate, Supreme Court of India, said banks release funds to nominees after basic checks such as death certificate and KYC documents, after which the bank’s responsibility ends, but the nominee remains accountable to heirs.
 

If there is no nominee

Claims become more document-heavy where no nominee is registered.
 
Banks typically ask for:
 
·  Death certificate
 
·  Identity and address proof of claimants
 
·  Indemnity bond and affidavits
 
·  Legal heir, heirship, or succession certificate
 
“For higher-value deposits, most banks insist on a succession certificate from a civil court,” Jha said. He added that uncontested cases usually take three to six months. Supriya Majumdar, partner, Elarra Law Offices, said some court processes can run six to 12 months.
 

What causes delays?

Common triggers include missing nominations, KYC mismatches, and disputes among children or grandchildren. Keeping nominations updated, records consistent, and making a Will significantly reduces claim friction, experts said.
 
----ENDS----

More From This Section

AADHAR, IDENTITY PROOF, ID PROOF

Aadhaar biometric lock explained: How it prevents biometric fraud

ishaan khatter

Ishaan Khatter buys 3,000 sq ft flat in Mumbai's Pali Hill for Rs 29.4 cr

Kisan credit card

RBI plans KCC revamp with 6-year tenure and higher loan limits ahead

money, Rs, rupees, currency, funding, fund, funds

Assam clears 8th pay commission: What it could mean for salaries, pensions

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

New income tax rules coming soon - and taxpayers can now give feedback

Topics : FD rates Fixed deposits BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance