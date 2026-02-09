Ishaan Khattar buys 3,000 sq ft flat in Mumbai's Pali Hill for Rs 29.4 cr

A residential apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood has been sold for nearly ₹29.4 crore by actor Ishaan Khattar , reflecting continued demand for premium homes in established celebrity-favoured micro-markets.

According to property registration documents, the flat is located in Navroz Apartment in Pali Hill.

The property was sold by Kapil M Mahtani, with the transaction registered on February 5, 2026, the document showed.

The transaction was registered on February 5, 2026, with a consideration value of ₹29.37 crore and stamp duty of ₹1.76 crore.

The apartment has a carpet area of 2,989.05 sq ft, translating to a transaction price of roughly ₹98,000 per sq ft, in line with prevailing rates for ready residential properties in the Pali Hill and Bandra micro-market.

Pali Hill in Bandra is one of Mumbai’s most prestigious neighborhoods. It is renowned for being home to numerous Bollywood celebrities and high-net-worth individuals. Luxury apartments in this area command prices ranging from ₹80,000 to ₹1.30 lakh per sq ft.

The area’s low-density development profile and proximity to Bandra’s commercial and cultural hubs have helped sustain premium pricing despite broader market fluctuations.

Luxury property transactions in Mumbai’s western suburbs have remained steady over the past year, supported by end-user demand for spacious homes in well-known neighbourhoods rather than speculative buying.