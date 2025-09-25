Festival season car loans: Banks trim rates, some drop processing fees

Automakers are reporting record-breaking sales in the festival season, which was preceded by Goods and Services Tax on small cars being reduced to 18 per cent from 28 per cent.
As people head to auto showrooms, financing is in focus. Car loans remain the preferred route for most households, and interest rates can make a meaningful difference to affordability. Car loan rates range from 7.60 per cent to 14.25 per cent per annum, according to data from Paisabazaar.com (as of September 24). Rates depend on the bank, loan amount and borrower profile.
Public-sector banks' car loan rates
Public-sector banks continue to set the benchmark for competitive car loan deals.
- UCO Bank offers the lowest starting rate at 7.60 per cent, translating into EMIs of about Rs 10,043 for a Rs 5 lakh loan over five years.
- Canara Bank starts at 7.70 per cent and has announced a festive waiver on processing fees until September 30.
- Punjab & Sind Bank begins at 7.75 per cent, though its maximum rate climbs to 14.25 per cent.
Processing charges at PSU banks are usually capped at 0.25 per cent of the loan amount, keeping upfront costs relatively modest.
Private banks' car loan rates
Private lenders typically quote higher rates and steeper fees.
Also Read
- ICICI Bank’s rates start at 9.10 per cent and HDFC Bank’s at 9.20 per cent. Both banks have processing charges of up to 1-2 per cent of the loan.
- Federal Bank and IDFC FIRST Bank are in the 10 per cent and above range.
For customers with strong credit profiles, state-owned banks may still prove more cost-effective despite longer turnaround times.
latest car loan rates in September
Key factors for borrowers
Before choosing a car loan, financial planners advise weighing both interest and fees.
Festival offers: Canara Bank and IDBI Bank have waived processing charges until end of September.
Customer benefits: Existing account holders often get additional concessions, such as at Bank of Maharashtra.
Total cost of borrowing: Even a 0.5 per cent difference in rates can save thousands of rupees across the loan tenure.