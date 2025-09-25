Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Festival season car loans: Banks trim rates, some drop processing fees

Festival season car loans: Banks trim rates, some drop processing fees

State-owned banks' offers start at 7.6%, while private lenders mostly price loans near or above 9%

Planning to take pre-owned car loan? 7 points that you should keep in mind

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Automakers are reporting record-breaking sales in the festival season, which was preceded by Goods and Services Tax on small cars being reduced to 18 per cent from 28 per cent.
 
As people head to auto showrooms, financing is in focus. Car loans remain the preferred route for most households, and interest rates can make a meaningful difference to affordability. Car loan rates range from 7.60 per cent to 14.25 per cent per annum, according to data from Paisabazaar.com (as of September 24). Rates depend on the bank, loan amount and borrower profile.
 

Public-sector banks' car loan rates 

 
Public-sector banks continue to set the benchmark for competitive car loan deals.
 
 
  • UCO Bank offers the lowest starting rate at 7.60 per cent, translating into EMIs of about Rs 10,043 for a Rs 5 lakh loan over five years. 
  • Canara Bank starts at 7.70 per cent and has announced a festive waiver on processing fees until September 30. 
  • Punjab & Sind Bank begins at 7.75 per cent, though its maximum rate climbs to 14.25 per cent.
 
Processing charges at PSU banks are usually capped at 0.25 per cent of the loan amount, keeping upfront costs relatively modest.
 

Private banks' car loan rates

 
Private lenders typically quote higher rates and steeper fees.

Also Read

bank loan, banks

Loan foreclosure decoded: How it shapes your credit score and finances

car loan

Car loan rates decline in Sept: Know more about 5 cheapest offers

car sales, passenger vehicle

Should you cancel car loan you just took for GST benefit: experts weigh in

car loan

Car loan rates start at 7.6% this September as banks roll out festive deals

Car Loan, market, Automible

GST cut makes small cars cheaper: Latest loan rates of various banks

 
  • ICICI Bank’s rates start at 9.10 per cent and HDFC Bank’s at 9.20 per cent. Both banks have processing charges of up to 1-2 per cent of the loan. 
  • Federal Bank and IDFC FIRST Bank are in the 10 per cent and above range.
 
For customers with strong credit profiles, state-owned banks may still prove more cost-effective despite longer turnaround times.

  latest car loan rates in September 

NEW CAR LOAN-RATES AND CHARGES
Name of Lender Interest rate (%) p.a. EMI (Rs)  Loan amount-5 lakh  Tenure-5 years Processing fee  (% of loan amount)
Union Bank of India 7.80-9.70 10,090 - 10,550 Up to Rs 1,000
Punjab National Bank 7.85-9.70 10,102 - 10,550 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500)
Bank of Baroda 8.15-11.60 10,174 - 11,021 Up to Rs. 2,000
Canara Bank 7.70-11.70 10,067 - 11,047 0.25% (Rs 1,000 - Rs. 5,000)  (100% waiver on processing fee under Retail Loan Festival from 01.07.2025 to 30.09.2025)
Bank of India 7.85-12.15 10,102 - 11,160 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000)
UCO Bank 7.60-10.25 10,043 - 10,685 0.50% (Rs 5,000)
State Bank of India 8.80-9.90 10,331 - 10,599 Rs 750 - Rs 1,500
IDBI Bank 8.30-9.15 10,210 - 10,416 Rs 2,500  (Zero processing fee till 30.09.2025)
Bank of Maharashtra* 7.70-12.00 10,067 - 11,122
Up to 0.25% of the loan amount (max. up to Rs. 15,000)
Indian Overseas Bank 7.80-12.00 10,090 - 11,122 0.50% (Rs 500 - Rs 5,000) ICICI Bank 9.10 onwards 10,403 onwards Up to 2% HDFC Bank 9.20 onwards 10,428 onwards Up to 1% (Rs. 3,500 - Rs. 9,000) Karnataka Bank 8.95-11.64 10,367 - 11,031 Up to 0.60% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 11,000) Federal Bank 10.00 onwards 10,624 onwards Rs. 2,000 - Rs. 4,500 Punjab and Sind Bank** 7.75-14.25 10,078 - 11,699 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000) Indian Bank 7.75-9.85 10,078 - 10,587 Rs. 1,000 IDFC FIRST Bank 9.99 onwards 10,621 onwards Up to Rs. 10,000 Central Bank of India 7.85-9.45 10,102 - 10,489 0.50% of loan amount (Rs. 2,000 - Rs. 20,000) *0.25% interest rate concession for existing home loan borrowers and other existing customers having atleast 6 months of relationship with the bank.  **Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam. Rates and charges as of 24th September 2025. Source: Paisabazaar.com
 

Key factors for borrowers

Before choosing a car loan, financial planners advise weighing both interest and fees.
 
Festival offers: Canara Bank and IDBI Bank have waived processing charges until end of September.
 
Customer benefits: Existing account holders often get additional concessions, such as at Bank of Maharashtra.
 
Total cost of borrowing: Even a 0.5 per cent difference in rates can save thousands of rupees across the loan tenure.
 
 
 
 

More From This Section

Logistics firms

NCR to Bengaluru: India's 3rd party logistics mkt sparks investor frenzy

real estate, realty firms

SC orders builder to refund ₹43L with 18% interest for delayed possession

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India

Housing, plot prices soar along Yamuna Expressway; plots jump 6x in 5 years

Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund, Jio BlackRock

AI meets investing: JioBlackRock rolls out Flexi Cap Fund; NFO till Oct 7

Mutual Funds, IPO, Insurance, insurance companies

SBI MF Rolls Out Magnum Hybrid Long Short Fund, NFO Opens October 1

Topics : car loan BS Web Reports loan rates finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon