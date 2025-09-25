Housing, plot prices soar along Yamuna Expressway; plots jump 6x in 5 years

Property prices along the Yamuna Expressway corridor in Delhi-NCR have witnessed an unprecedented surge over the past five years, driven by rapid infrastructure development and mega projects such as the upcoming Noida International Airport, according to a report by property consultancy InvestoXpert.
In its latest RealX Stats report, InvestoXpert said that apartment prices in the region have risen 158%, while plot values have skyrocketed by 536% since 2020.
Apartments: Prices jumped from ₹3,950 per sq ft in 2020 to ₹10,200 per sq ft in 2025.
Plots: Rates surged from ₹1,650 per sq ft in 2020 to ₹10,500 per sq ft in 2025.
“The massive appreciation in plot values is a clear reflection of investor confidence and the transformative potential of large-scale infrastructure projects like Jewar Airport and UER-II,” said Vishal Raheja, Founder & Managing Director, InvestoXpert Advisors.
Developers active along the corridor echoed the bullish sentiment.
Manoj Gaur, CMD of Gaurs Group, which has developed the Gaur Yamuna City township, said, “The Yamuna Expressway corridor is emerging as one of India’s most promising investment landscapes. The momentum is backed by institutional projects such as the Film City, technology parks, and dedicated logistics hubs.”
Gaurs Group has developed a large township 'Gaur Yamuna City' on Yamuna Expressway.
Jash Panchamia, Executive Director of Jaypee Infratech, stated that the Yamuna Expressway has emerged as one of Delhi-NCR's most promising real estate corridors.
"The fact that both apartments and plots have consistently recorded healthy year-on-year growth reinforces the Yamuna Expressway's position as a resilient and high-performing real estate destination, and we expect this upward trend to continue in the coming years," he said.
With the Jewar Airport expected to be operational soon, the property prices in Yamuna Authority region are expected to witness sharp upward movement in the near future, Panchamia said.
Sahil Agarwal, CEO of Nimbus Realty, said, "The Yamuna Expressway corridor has emerged as one of the fastest-appreciating real estate destinations in NCR." In the last year alone, around 390 acres were acquired for Rs 2,340 crore, he added.