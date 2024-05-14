Foreign job scams: How to outsmart fraudsters targeting job seekers

Recently, Mohali police charged three owners of an immigration firm with defrauding several people of Rs 12.45 lakh after promising them jobs abroad. The FIR names Rohit, Tarsem, and Kulwinder Singh, who operate "The Travel Visa Group" in Phase-5.

What had they done?

The fraudsters assured the complainants of jobs in Azerbaijan. The complainants received their visas and were instructed to collect their tickets on the day of their flight, September 25, 2023. However, the tickets never materialised. Over 20 victims visited the accused's office but found it deserted. Further investigation revealed that the visas provided by the accused were fake.

Fraud amount: Rs 12.5 lakh

One complainant mentioned that the accused had defrauded people of around Rs 40 lakh, but many victims had yet to file complaints. Among the complainants are a driver for a food delivery service and others who work as security guards, peons, or electricians.

Foreign jobs scam

If you remember, the Shahrukh Khan starrer Dunki began in a similar fashion, where a group of friends collected money for a UK visa, only to discover that the visa consultant had disappeared with their money. The fact is that cases like these are not uncommon in India, where many dream of working or studying abroad. Just last week, Noida police dismantled a gang that had been operating for six years, cheating people by promising jobs in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

In April 2024, Delhi police arrested a woman accused of defrauding about 150 people from India and Nepal, collecting over Rs 4 crore under the pretext of securing overseas employment. In October 2023, Delhi police detained seven men for allegedly swindling over 900 individuals, primarily from Kerala, with false promises of visas and jobs abroad.

Don't trust others with your money

Whether you're considering emigrating or investing your hard-earned money offshore, one rule remains: do not trust anyone with your money. Indian cities are teeming with scam artists—smooth-talking, well-dressed visa agents who promise the moon.

How can you stay vigilant and safeguard your finances?

According to Surinder Bhagat, founder and CEO of Gigin, here are steps to protect yourself from fraudulent job offers abroad:

Beware of upfront fees: If anyone asks for money for CV registration or any registration, it's likely a scam. Avoid such requests as they are often the first sign of fraudulent behaviour.

Avoid unrealistic guarantees: Be cautious if someone promises to secure you a job without discussing your skills and qualifications. Genuine recruiters will want to understand your abilities before making any promises.

Watch out for recruitment schemes: Be wary of recruiters who ask you to bring in more candidates in exchange for a commission. This resembles multi-level marketing (MLM) schemes and could indicate a fraudulent operation targeting you and others.

Check for legitimacy: Verify the legitimacy of the company offering the job. Look for a valid website and government registrations, such as MCI registration, to ensure you're dealing with a genuine entity.

Research the company: Before committing to any job offer, research the company thoroughly. Check if it's a registered entity and examine its social media presence for feedback from past employees. This will help you gauge the company's reputation and legitimacy.

Krishnendu Chatterjee, VP and Business Head at TeamLease Services, suggests:

— Always request an in-person or video call interview before accepting a job offer. If you are offered a job without an interview, it is likely that the job does not exist.

— Avoid giving out sensitive personal information, such as your passport or bank details, until you have thoroughly vetted the employer and the job offer.

— Use legal aid if necessary to thoroughly vet the job agency or the employer.