Brazil's new visa restrictions: What Indian, Nepali travellers must know

Brazil is set to impose new restrictions on the entry of certain Asian nationals who, according to the federal police, have been using the country as a transit point to migrate to the United States and Canada. The Brazilian Ministry of Justice announced in a press release that starting Monday (26th August), travellers from Asian countries requiring visas to stay in Brazil will face new rules. These measures target those who arrive in Brazil without a visa and plan to continue their journey to another country.

Indians, Nepalese, and Vietnamese nationals represent over 70% of the asylum seekers at São Paulo’s international airport, according to an investigation by the Brazilian federal police. "The Brazilian authorities are cracking down on the practice of using Brazil as a stepping stone for migration to North America by these nationals," the news agency AP reported, quoting the federal police.

What will happen to people without visas?

For those who arrive in Brazil without a visa and intend to stay or use the country as a transit point to North America, the rules are clear: they must either proceed with their journey or return home. Brazil's Ministry of Justice stated that these travellers will not be deported, as Brazil is not their final destination. Instead, they will be instructed to continue their journey or return to their point of origin. This policy is meant to curb the misuse of Brazil as a gateway for irregular migration.

Why has Brazil decided to implement these measures?

The decision to impose these restrictions stems from the findings of a Federal Police investigation. The investigation revealed that many migrants, especially from Asian countries, are exploiting Brazil's visa-free transit policies to seek asylum and stay illegally in the country, AP reported on the investigation report. Criminal organisations have been advising these travellers to apply for asylum as a loophole to bypass visa requirements. This has led to a sharp increase in the number of asylum applications at Guarulhos International Airport, causing strain on Brazil’s immigration system, the investigation revealed.

Travellers purchase tickets to South American countries with a layover in Brazil. Once in Brazil, they apply for asylum, abandon their original travel plans, and attempt to stay in the country illegally. This tactic has become increasingly common, with many migrants using Brazil as the first step on a journey to North America. The influx of migrants, particularly from Asian countries, has been linked to human trafficking and migrant smuggling operations. These operations often involve the use of fake documents and the exploitation of Brazil’s asylum system. The police report highlighted that the number of asylum applications at São Paulo’s international airport has skyrocketed over the past decade, from just 69 in 2013 to over 6,000 in 2023.

What about Indians with valid visas?

Indians who hold valid visas for Brazil can continue their stay without disruption according to the terms of their visa.

Types of visas Brazil offers:

1. Visitor visa (VIVIS): This visa is designed for short-term activities such as tourism, business, transit, or participation in cultural, educational, or sports events. It is valid for up to 90 days and does not permit any form of paid employment.

2. Diplomatic visa: Issued to foreign diplomats and officials on official duties, this visa covers both temporary and permanent assignments.

3. Official visa: This visa is for foreign administrative personnel on official missions, either temporarily or permanently, linked to foreign governments or international organisations.

4. Courtesy visa: Aimed at foreign dignitaries and officials on non-official visits, this visa also covers their families and domestic staff, as well as foreign artists and athletes participating in non-profit cultural events.

5. Temporary visa (VITEM): This broad category includes visas for academic research, teaching, medical treatment, humanitarian support, students, paid employment, working holidays, religious ministers, volunteers, investors, and those contributing significantly to economic, scientific, technological, or cultural sectors.

What about the Brazil visitor visa (VIVIS)?

For tourists and short-term visitors from India, the Visitor Visa (VIVIS) is the most relevant. This visa allows for a stay of up to 90 days and is applicable for various purposes such as:

Tourism: For sightseeing, cultural activities, visiting family, or attending conferences.

Business: For attending meetings, events, fairs, and contract signings.

Artistic or sports activities: For participating in related events.

Health treatment: For receiving medical care.

Education and research: For study, research, or academic training.

Volunteer work: For engaging in volunteer activities.

Adoption: In cases involving the adoption of a Brazilian minor.

Journalism and filming: For conducting journalistic coverage or filming projects.

Conditions for the visitor visa:

No employment in Brazil: Holders of the Brazil Visitor Visa are not allowed to engage in paid employment.

Allowed remunerations: Certain payments, such as daily allowances or artistic pay, are permitted.

Stopovers and transit: Travellers do not require a visa for stopovers or connections as long as they remain in the international transit area of the airport.

Multiple purposes and entries: The same visa can be used for various purposes and multiple entries, as long as they comply with the visa’s rules.

If you need the visitor visa, you must have the following documents:

1. A valid passport with at least one blank visa page.

2. A completed Brazilian visa application form.

3. A recent passport-size photo with a white background.

4. Evidence of financial means for the stay in Brazil.

5. A round-trip ticket or booked itinerary, or an invitation letter from a host in Brazil.

Additional documents may be required depending on the nature of the visit, such as an invitation letter for business travellers or a birth certificate for minors.

Costs of the Brazil Visitor Visa:

The fees for a Brazil VIVIS vary by country:

Algeria: $85

Angola: $180

China: $115

India and other countries: $80 (approx. Rs 6,710)