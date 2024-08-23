Samsung announces offers on these Google AI-enhanced Galaxy A-series models

Samsung has announced cashback and upgrade bonus offers for its Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 5G smartphones, which recently received Google’s Circle to Search feature. Originally priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 30,999, the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 will now be available at an effective price of Rs 33,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively.

Customers purchasing the Galaxy A55 can either avail of a Rs 6,000 cashback on select bank cards or receive an upgrade bonus of the same value on trade-in deals. Similarly, a Rs 5,000 cashback or upgrade bonus is applicable on the purchase of the Galaxy A35. Both smartphones are also available with an equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan of up to six months.

Samsung recently announced the roll-out of Google’s Circle to Search functionality on select Galaxy A-series devices and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE line. The Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35, along with last year’s Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34, are the first A-series smartphones to receive Samsung’s select Galaxy AI features, which were previously limited to the flagship Galaxy S series.

In addition to these devices, 9To5Google reported that the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone from 2022 has also received an update enabling Circle to Search. However, Samsung has not officially confirmed the availability for the Fan Edition model of the Galaxy S21.

What is Circle to Search

Circle to Search is an artificial intelligence-powered tool from Google that allows users to perform a Google Search for any subject displayed on their smartphone’s screen. Simply pressing and holding the home button launches the interface, where the user can tap or encircle the object they want to look up on the internet. The feature was initially launched on Samsung’s 2024 flagship Galaxy S24 series and later expanded to other Samsung Galaxy devices.

It should be noted that Circle to Search is not exclusive to Samsung devices. The feature is also available on select Google Pixel devices, including the newly launched Google Pixel 9-series smartphones.