Festival home-loan offers: Prioritise long-term savings, avoid teaser rates

With Navaratri — considered an auspicious time for buying property — having begun, banks and housing finance companies (HFCs) have rolled out special festival offers on home loans. Borrowers, however, should weigh these carefully before committing.

What’s on offer

Banks and HFCs have rolled out a range of festival offers. “These include reduced interest rates, discounted or waived processing fees, longer repayment tenures, and easy topup loan options,” said Ratan Chaudhary, head of home loans at Paisabazaar. Some lenders have also cut legal and valuation charges. While the schemes primarily target new borrowers, existing customers can also benefit through balance