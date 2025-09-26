Friday, September 26, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Festival home-loan offers: Prioritise long-term savings, avoid teaser rates

Festival home-loan offers: Prioritise long-term savings, avoid teaser rates

Compare the full cost of the loan rather than focusing solely on interest rates

Home Loan, Loan, Home, House
premium

Festive home loan offers promise lower rates and fee waivers, but experts caution borrowers to weigh long-term costs, credit score, and hidden charges before committing. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Karthik Jerome
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With Navaratri — considered an auspicious time for buying property — having begun, banks and housing finance companies (HFCs) have rolled out special festival offers on home loans. Borrowers, however, should weigh these carefully before committing.
 
What’s on offer
 
Banks and HFCs have rolled out a range of festival offers. “These include reduced interest rates, discounted or waived processing fees, longer repayment tenures, and easy topup loan options,” said Ratan Chaudhary, head of home loans at Paisabazaar. Some lenders have also cut legal and valuation charges. While the schemes primarily target new borrowers, existing customers can also benefit through balance
Topics : Personal Finance Your money Home Loan housing loans
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon