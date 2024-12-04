Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / H-1B visa cap for 2025 reached: What applicants should look out for now

H-1B visa cap for 2025 reached: What applicants should look out for now

USCIS will notify applicants about their selection status through their online accounts

H1B visa, US visa, passport, H-1B

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has hit the limit on H-1B visa petitions for the financial year 2025, including 65,000 visas for regular applicants and an additional 20,000 reserved for US advanced degree holders, also known as the master’s cap.
 
USCIS will notify applicants about their selection status through their online accounts. "Those not selected will see the status "Not Selected: Not eligible to file an H-1B cap petition based on this registration" after all notifications are sent," USCIS said in a statement on Monday.
 
The deadline for submitting H-1B petitions based on valid registration notices was June 30, 2024. Since the date fell on a Sunday, USCIS confirmed that paper petitions received by July 1, 2024 would still be considered timely.
 
 
The initial registration period for FY 2025 opened on March 6, 2024 and was extended until March 25, 2024.
 
The H-1B visa programme
 
The H-1B visa program allows US employers to temporarily hire foreign workers in specialised occupations that require theoretical and practical expertise. Applicants must have at least a bachelor's degree in streams like engineering, medicine, social sciences, and more.

More From This Section

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Canada hikes temporary resident application fees: See how it affects you

Insurance, retirement

Life certificate submission deadline missed? What pensioners must do next

Credit card, cards

Credit card changes in December: Check out Axis Bank, YES Bank, SBI updates

counting money

EPFO deadline ends to activate UAN for ELI benefits: What to do next

SBI Mutual Fund, SBI MF

SBI MF's new Quant fund targets momentum, growth & value for better returns

 
Recent declines in approvals
 
Recent data from the USCIS shows a decline in H-1B sponsorships among leading employers in 2024. Amazon remained the top sponsor but saw approvals fall to just over 7,000, down from more than 11,000 in 2023. Indian IT companies Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also reported fewer approvals, with Infosys dropping from over 7,300 to about 5,900 and TCS seeing 1,600 fewer approvals.
 
Meta, on the other hand, recorded an increase of 400 approvals, reportedly driven by its focus on virtual and augmented reality technologies.
 
Ajay Sharma, founder of Abhinav Immigration Services, ties the reduction to global economic conditions and advances in artificial intelligence. “The global recession and AI are reshaping business models, reducing the need for redundant positions,” he said.
 
Piyush Gupta, vice president for India and the Middle East at CanAm Enterprises, said, “The decrease in H-1B sponsorships isn’t just about tech layoffs or rationalisation. Many firms are hesitant to engage with the unpredictable lottery process. This uncertainty impacts internship and hiring opportunities for foreign students, even at prestigious US universities,” Gupta explained.
 
He added that affluent individuals are exploring other routes, like the EB-5 programme, which offers a pathway to US residency through investment. “Families are choosing options that provide stability for their children studying or working in the US,” he said.
 
Indian nationals have historically been the largest recipients of H-1B visas. In 2023, they accounted for 72.3% of the 386,000 visas issued, compared to 11.7% for Chinese nationals, the second-largest group.

Also Read

H1B visa

US H-1B visa sponsorship declines in 2024: Experts decode key factors

Donald Trump, Trump

Possible H-1B visa restrictions under Trump: A win-lose situation for India

US immigraton scam, scam, justice

H-1B visa scam: 3 Indian-origin men face 10 years in US for fake job offers

Donald Trump

Trump win impact: Will H-1B workers, STEM grads get green cards faster?

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

Living the American dream: Challenging journey for Indian immigrants

Topics : H1B Visa US immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon