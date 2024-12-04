Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Life certificate submission deadline missed? What pensioners must do next

Life certificate submission deadline missed? What pensioners must do next

Failure to submit a Life Certificate by deadline may lead to a suspension of pension payments starting December

Insurance, retirement

Insurance, retirement

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Government pensioners have to submit a Life Certificate, or Jeevan Pramaan Patra, every year to confirm their continued eligibility for benefits. To ensure uninterrupted pension payments, this certificate must be submitted by November 30. Here is what should be done if someone has missed the deadline?
 
What is jeevan pramaan?
 
Jeevan Pramaan is a digital life certificate (DLC)  for pensioners that is enabled by biometric authentication and based on Aadhaar. DLC is created for each pensioner using their Aadhaar number and biometric data.
 

More From This Section

Credit card, cards

Credit card changes in December: Check out Axis Bank, YES Bank, SBI updates

counting money

EPFO deadline ends to activate UAN for ELI benefits: What to do next

SBI Mutual Fund, SBI MF

SBI MF's new Quant fund targets momentum, growth & value for better returns

Health insurance customers will face higher premiums as insurers implement hikes. HDFC Ergo General Insurance has recently raised premiums for its flagship product, Optima Secure. New India Assurance has also announced upcoming hikes across all its p

Get dengue, malaria insurance for Rs 59/yr, cover not limited to monsoons

Gold

Gold outlook: Buy on dips, temper return expectations after strong runup

Consequences of missing the deadline
 
Failure to submit a Life Certificate by the specified deadline may lead to a suspension of pension payments starting in December. This certificate is crucial for pension-disbursing authorities to verify that the pensioner is alive and eligible for benefits. Without it, the system halts payments automatically to avoid unauthorised transactions.
 
 
Missing the submission deadline can cause financial challenges for pensioners, particularly those dependent on their pension for monthly expenses.
 
What happens if pension is stopped?
 
Once you submit your life certificate, your pension, along with any arrears, will be disbursed with the next pension payment.
 
How to submit life certificate post-deadline:
 
Even if the deadline has passed, act without delay to ensure the continuation of your pension.
 
Visit your bank, post office, or a Common Service Centre (CSC) to complete the process.
 
Most pension-disbursing banks allow late submissions by pensioners.
 
You can also use the Jeevan Pramaan app or portal to generate and submit a Digital Life Certificate (DLC).
 
Carry a physical life certificate and relevant pensioner details (such as PPO number and Aadhaar) to the nearest pension disbursing branch.
 
Confirm the successful submission with your bank or pension office to avoid interruptions in your pension.

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

How much DA hike will central government employees get? Know details here

Pension, Senior Citizen, Elder, Family, Happy Family

Pensioners aged 80 & above can submit annual life certificate in October

Retirement Plan, Retirement, Pension

In 10th yr of launch, enrolments under Atal Pension Yojana touch 70 mn mark

China, Chinese people, China ageing population

China to raise retirement age as pension pressure mounts on economy

retirement planning, pension plans

Withdraw your pension from any bank in India from Jan 1: Here's how

Topics : pension digital life finance Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon