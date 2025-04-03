H-1B visa not end of road: Indian workers can try these 9 other US visas

Results of the 2026 H-1B visa lottery are out. As in previous years, the demand far outstripped the supply. With only 65,000 regular cap spots and an extra 20,000 for those with a US master’s degree, many applicants have been left without a visa.
But this may not be the end of the road.
Those who weren’t selected in the first round will remain in the system, in case the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) decides to hold a second lottery. If that doesn’t happen, you can reapply next year or explore other visa categories.
“Applicants can consider options like the L-1 intracompany transfer visa, O-1 visa for individuals with extraordinary ability, TN visa for Canadians and Mexicans, and the E-2 investor visa,” said Varun Singh, managing director at XIPHIAS Immigration. He also pointed to other possibilities such as H-3 training visas, the F-1 student visa with OPT extensions, cap-exempt H-1Bs, and green card sponsorship through EB-2 or EB-3 routes.
Here’s a look at the most common alternatives.
L-1 intracompany transfer visa
This allows multinational companies to transfer executives, managers or employees with specialised knowledge to a US office.
Eligibility: Must have worked for the company abroad for at least one continuous year in the past three years
Costs:
Form I-129: $460
Anti-fraud fee: $500
Premium processing (optional): $2,805
Visa application (DS-160): $190
O-1 visa for individuals with extraordinary ability
This visa is for those with recognised achievements in science, education, business, athletics or the arts.
Eligibility: Sustained national or international acclaim in your field
Costs:
Form I-129: $1,055 (reduced to $530 for small firms and non-profits)
DS-160 fee: $190
E-2 investor visa
For nationals of treaty countries investing in a US business. India is not on the treaty list, but Indian nationals who hold citizenship of an eligible country can apply.
Eligibility: Must invest a substantial amount and control at least 50% of the enterprise
Costs:
Form I-129: $460
DS-160: $205
H-3 trainee visa
This allows foreign nationals to receive training not available in their home country. The programme must not involve regular employment.
Eligibility: The training must not be available in your home country
Costs:
Form I-129: $460
DS-160: $190
F-1 visa with OPT and STEM OPT extension
F-1 visa holders can apply for Optional Practical Training (OPT) after graduation. Those with degrees in STEM fields can get a 24-month extension.
Eligibility: Must study at a SEVP-approved school and be enrolled full-time
Costs:
SEVIS fee: $350
DS-160: $185
Cap-exempt H-1B visas
Certain employers—such as universities, non-profits and research organisations—are not subject to the H-1B cap. If you land a job with one of these, you can bypass the lottery system.
EB-2 and EB-3 green card sponsorship
Employers can sponsor foreign workers for permanent residence.
Eligibility:
EB-2: Advanced degree or exceptional ability
EB-3: Skilled workers, professionals or unskilled workers
Costs:
Form I-140: $715
DS-260: $345
I-864 fee: $120
J-1 exchange visitor visa
This short-term visa is available for interns, trainees, researchers and other exchange programme participants.
Eligibility: Must be accepted into a programme approved by the US Department of State
Costs:
SEVIS fee: $220
DS-160: $185
US warns employers over bias against American workers
Separately, the US government has warned companies against giving preference to foreign workers over Americans.
“Unlawful bias against American workers is a large-scale problem in multiple industries nationwide,” said Andrea Lucas, chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).
“Many employers have policies and practices preferring illegal aliens, migrant workers, and visa holders or other legal immigrants over American workers—in direct violation of federal employment law.”
Lucas added, “The EEOC is putting employers and other covered entities on notice: if you are part of the pipeline contributing to our immigration crisis or abusing our legal immigration system via illegal preferences against America workers, you must stop. The law applies to you, and you are not above the law.”