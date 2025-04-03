Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No fee to be charged for updation of nominees for PPF accounts, says FM

No fee to be charged for updation of nominees for PPF accounts, says FM

This update follows a recent development where financial institutions were charging a fee for the updation or modification of nominee details in PPF accounts.

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a move aimed at easing procedures for small savers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Thursday that no fees will be charged for updating or adding nominees in Public Provident Fund (PPF) accounts. The government has made the necessary amendments through a notification, which was issued in the Gazette on April 2, 2025.
 
This update follows a recent development where financial institutions were charging a fee for the updation or modification of nominee details in PPF accounts. 
 
Addressing the concern, Sitharaman took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to announce the change, stating that the fee structure had been revised to benefit the account holders.
 
 
"The Government Savings Promotion General Rules 2018 have been amended through a Gazette Notification dated April 2, 2025, to eliminate any charges for nominee updation in PPF accounts," the Finance Minister wrote in her post. 
 
The gazette notification has done away with the fee of Rs 50 for cancellation or change of nomination for small savings schemes run by the government.

"The Banking Amendment Bill 2025, passed recently, allows nomination up to 4 persons for payment of depositors' money, articles kept in safe custody and safety lockers," she said.
 
Additionally, the announcement comes in the wake of the passage of the Banking Amendment Bill 2025, which brings forward several significant changes in banking regulations. Sitharaman highlighted that the new legislation permits the nomination of up to four individuals for the payment of depositors' money, articles held in safe custody, and assets stored in safety lockers. This change aims to provide more flexibility and ensure smoother transitions in case of unforeseen circumstances.
 
One of the major changes included in the bill is a redefinition of what constitutes "substantial interest" in a bank. Under the amendment, the threshold for substantial interest is being raised from the current Rs 5 lakh to Rs 2 crore. This revision aims to modernize regulations that have not been updated in nearly six decades.
 
The bill also seeks to extend the tenure of directors (excluding the chairman and whole-time director) in cooperative banks. The new legislation will allow directors to serve for up to 10 years, an extension from the previous limit of 8 years. This change aligns with the Constitution (Ninety-Seventh Amendment) Act, 2011, which sought to bring greater stability to cooperative bank

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

