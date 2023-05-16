close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HDFC launches India's first mutual fund focused on defence sector

The fund's focus would be on growth and quality at reasonable valuations by investing across large, mid and small cap stocks

Press Trust of India New Delhi
HDFC AMC to broad-base its equity portfolio over next few quarters

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 6:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd on Tuesday announced the launch of the country's first mutual fund focussed on defence sector, a move that will provide investors an opportunity to participate in growth potential of this space.

The new fund offering (NFO) of HDFC Defence Fund, an open-ended equity scheme, would open on May 19 and close on June 2, HDFC AMC said in a statement.

The fund will invest at least 80 per cent of its net assets in defence and allied sector companies. Defence and allied sector stocks include stocks forming part of aerospace and defence; explosives, shipbuilding and allied services.

"In a multipolar world, defence expenditure globally is set to increase as countries enhance their defence capabilities. Self-reliance in defence led by strong R&D (Research and Development) focus and enhancement of manufacturing capabilities creates opportunity for Indian companies to serve domestic market as well as tap large export potential. This could offer a multi-decadal investment opportunity," said Abhishek Poddar - Fund Manager Equity and Senior Equity Analyst, Dealing and Investments at HDFC AMC.

The asset management firm said that the scheme will invest in companies with good quality management with demonstrated track record and aims to achieve diversification by following a multi-cap strategy. The fund's focus would be on growth and quality at reasonable valuations by investing across large, mid and small cap stocks.

Also Read

Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

Has India finally buried the Bofors ghost with export of big guns?

HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts

This is how EPFO's calculator calculates pension on pro-rata basis

In buying term cover for women, compare premiums across insurers

Rules to returns: What to consider in opting for higher pension from EPS

A snapshot of health insurance plans offered by various firms with details

Fund pick: Aditya Birla Sun Life Short Term Fund Regular Plan Growth

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HDFC HDFC Mutual Fund finance

First Published: May 16 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

70% of MSMEs believe more than 50% of customers will pay using UPI

UPI
2 min read

Banks tighten rules around lending money to airlines after Go Air crisis

Loans, Retail loans
2 min read

RBI board expected to consider dividend payout to government on Friday

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
1 min read

UPI-related scams account for 55% of total digital payments frauds in India

upi
2 min read
Premium

This is how EPFO's calculator calculates pension on pro-rata basis

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

This is how EPFO's calculator calculates pension on pro-rata basis

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

RBI board expected to consider dividend payout to government on Friday

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
1 min read

HDFC to raise up to Rs 8,000 cr through bonds, will offer 7.7% per annum

HDFC, HDFC Bank
1 min read

UPI-related scams account for 55% of total digital payments frauds in India

upi
2 min read

Banks tighten rules around lending money to airlines after Go Air crisis

Loans, Retail loans
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon