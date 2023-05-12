A snapshot of health insurance plans offered by various firms with details

For a 30-year-old male, non-smoker, sum insured of Rs 10 lakh living in a metro city
|Insurer Name
|Key Features of Insurers
|Plan Names under each Insurer
|Premiun Annually
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance
|Unlimited Restoration of cover
|Health ReAssure
|10980
|No room rent limit
|Health Companion
|10653
|Lock the Clock and carry forward unutilized sum insured up to 5x
|Health ReaAssure 2.0 Platinum+
|11694
|Care Health Insurance
|7x sum insured in 5 years
|Care supreme
|11149
|Unlimited Restoration of cover
|Care Plus
|11755
|Star Health Insurance
|Comprehensive plan with everything covered
|Star Comprehensive
|11476
|Mid term inclusion of wife and child
|Young Star Silver Plan
|7133
|Unlimited Restoration of cover
|Star Health Assure
|11519
|Women centric plan
|Women Care
|12154
|Aditya Birla Health Insurance
|No room rent limit
|Activ assure Diamond
|8916
|upto 100% discount on renewal premium
|Activ Health Platinum Enhanced
|9750
|Day 1 coverage
|Activ Health Platinum Enhanced (Diabetes)
|19242
|Day 1 coverage
|Activ Health Platinum Enhanced (Asthma)
|14170
|Day 1 coverage
|Activ Health Platinum Enhanced (Hypertension)
|21190
|2x coverage on 1st claim from day 1
|Activ fit plus
|8032
|Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
|No room rent limit
|Individual Health Guard - Gold
|12212
|No claim bonus
|Bajaj Health Guard - Platinum
|13569
|Manipal Cigna
|90 days PED waiting period for Diabetes, BP and Asthama
|Prime - Active
|11028
|OPD cover up to 50k
|Prime – Advantage
|12513
|Unique switch off benefit
|Prime – Protect
|10912
|TATA AIG
|Global coverage
|Medicare
|11948
|Global coverage along with OPD and dental cover
|Medicare Premier
|13663
|Reliance General Insurance
|1 additional month coverage
|Health Infinity (more time)
|9816
|additional 3L Sum Inusred
|Health Infinity (more cover)
|9816
|Global coverage
|Health Infinity (more global)
|9816
|Additional 30% discount available
|Health Gain
|7591
Source: www.policybazaar.com
Premium is calculated on the basis of age of insured member, location, Plan type and Sum insured
Health insurance covers medical expenses that arise due to an illness and benefits will be payable subject to the terms and conditions and exclusions of the Policy