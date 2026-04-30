Hidden cost of war on wealth: Capital compounding may be less forgiving

Delayed earnings growth

An earnings-led market uptrend can continue only if corporate earnings keep growing. War disrupts that process because higher crude prices do not affect only energy companies. They also raise the cost of petrochemical-linked inputs, freight, fuel, packaging, and insurance. When these costs rise faster than selling prices, margins come under pressure. Once margins weaken, earnings estimates begin to soften. Once earnings expectations soften, an earnings-led rally can lose momentum even without a sharp decline in valuation multiples. In that sense, the market risk from war is not only fear. It is arithmetic.

Slower growth and higher inflation

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) April 8 policy captured this trade-off by projecting FY27 gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 6.9 per cent, while also warning that the West Asia conflict and higher crude prices could weigh on growth and push up prices. This matters because it signals a more difficult macro environment: Weaker growth, firmer inflation, and less room for easy monetary support. In such a setting, rate cuts become harder to justify, and financial conditions can remain tight for longer.

Rising cost of children’s international education

The cost of studying abroad is not limited to tuition. It also includes accommodation, travel, insurance, daily living expenses, and currency exposure. When global uncertainty raises imported inflation, weakens currencies, and pushes up transport costs, the total outflow can rise meaningfully even if headline university fees do not change much. The challenge is not only higher cost but also lower predictability. Education planning usually rests on long-term assumptions. War introduces instability into both cost and currency assumptions at the same time.

This leads to a broader issue: Currency and planning pressure. Any spending or commitment linked to foreign currency becomes harder to budget for when currencies weaken and borrowing costs rise. The issue is not only that these costs may rise, but that they become less predictable. This weakens confidence in long-horizon plans, whether they involve education, relocation, overseas commitments, or major financial decisions.

Overseas employment risk

When trade growth slows, financing tightens, and companies face margin pressure, hiring becomes more cautious, especially in cyclical and globally exposed sectors. This adds another layer of uncertainty for families with global aspirations or commitments.

Behavioural cost

In periods like this, investors often react to headlines faster than they react to underlying economics. This can lead to rushed allocation changes, delayed decisions, or overreaction to short-term volatility. The bigger risk is not market movement alone, but making long-term decisions in a short-term emotional state.

The real hidden cost of war is not only volatility. It is slower normalisation: Earnings take longer to recover, inflation lingers, rate cuts become harder to justify, and long-term planning becomes more uncertain. Markets may recover, but the environment in which capital compounds becomes less forgiving. That is why investors should respond with preparedness, not panic or dismissiveness. Look at how your cash inflows are positioned vis-à-vis your cash outflows, and clearly separate your short-, medium-, and long-term pools of capital. This will help you avoid being held hostage to the outcome and duration of a war over which you have little control.

Multi-pronged impact on your wealth

Higher crude prices may affect margins and weaken earnings estimates.

Tougher macroeconomic environment marked by weaker growth, firmer inflation, and less room for easy monetary support likely

Global uncertainty can weaken currency, push up education-related outflows; make it harder to budget for foreign-currency-linked spending

Slower trade growth, tighter financing, and margin pressure make companies more cautious about hiring

Hiring risk will increase in cyclical and globally exposed sectors

Investors’ responses may become flawed manner: rushed asset allocation changes, delayed decisions, or overreaction to short-term volatility