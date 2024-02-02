High-value home loans: Enhance your credit score to boost eligibility

The average home loan size is growing bigger. A recent study by credit information company CRIF Highmark reveals that nearly 30 per cent of new home loans sanctioned between April and June 2023 were of above Rs 75 lakh. Loans between Rs 35 lakh and Rs 75 lakh constituted another 31.4 per cent while the balance was in the sub-Rs 35 lakh bracket.



Hurdles buyers must cross



Issuing loans of higher value entails more risk. “The lender has to bear concentration risk in such loans and hence undertakes a higher level of scrutiny,” says Ratan Chaudhary, head of home loans,