EPFO claim rejected or 'returned': Know why and how to fix errors

EPFO claim rejected or 'returned': Know why and how to fix errors

Applications that do not adhere to procedures or lack necessary documentation are disqualified

Almost a million payroll additions in September highest in 13 months

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recently said the combined return and rejection rate for claims stood at 21.59 per cent as on November 26. As many as 7.82 per cent of claims were "returned" for corrections and 13.77 per cent were rejected as ineligible, it said on X.
 
For final withdrawal claims, the rejection rate was 11.92 per cent, and the return rate was 13.44 per cent.
 
EPFO claims are typically rejected for two key reasons:
 

Ineligibility for withdrawal or advance: Claims that do not meet the specific criteria for withdrawal or advance as outlined by EPFO are rejected.
 
 
Non-compliance with guidelines: Claims that do not adhere to the required procedures or lack necessary documentation are disqualified.
 
Why EPFO returns claims
 
Incorrect bank details, such as wrong account numbers or IFSC codes.
 
Incomplete KYC information, such as missing information about Aadhaar or PAN, or unlinked bank details to the UAN.
 
Errors in personal information, such as incorrect name or date of birth.
 
What should you do if your claim is rejected or returned by EPFO
 
Check the reason: EPFO typically communicates the reason for the rejection or return in the status update. Understanding the reason is crucial to resolving the issue.
 
Verify eligibility: If the claim is rejected, ensure you meet the eligibility criteria for the specific claim type you applied for, such as eligibility for pension or withdrawal.
 
Correct deficiencies: For returned claims, EPFO will indicate the errors or missing information. These could include incorrect details, missing documents, or discrepancies in personal information. Make necessary corrections by updating your details, documents, or any required information through the EPFO portal.
 
Resubmit the claim: After addressing the issues, resubmit your claim through the EPFO member portal or the UMANG app, ensuring that all necessary updates and corrections are made.

Topics : EPFO Personal Finance Employees' Provident Fund Organisation

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

