JUST IN
Combine retirement planning with tax saving via NPS, say experts
Alliance, Dunzo tie up to offer insurance to 20,000 delivery partners
Indian investments in foreign stocks, property touch a record high in Dec
Pension will be higher under EPS but will come at a cost: Should you opt?
Explainer: New EPS rules and why higher pension will come at a cost
EPFO's new guidelines: How can employees opt for higher pension under EPS?
Explained: Does the new tax regime adversely affect household savings?
Purchase policy only from an established insurance agent for good service
SBI Mutual Fund launches dividend yield fund, NFO open till March 6
EPFO sets procedure to apply for higher pension in Employees Pension Scheme
You are here: Home » PF Â» News
Combine retirement planning with tax saving via NPS, say experts
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Explainer: Are you eligible to opt for a higher pension from EPS?

What happened in the 2014 amendment? What did the Supreme Court say in its judgement? And above all, are you eligible for the scheme? This explainer tries to answer all these queries

Topics
pension schemes | Supreme Court | salary

Bindisha Sarang & Sanjay Kumar Singh 

EPF

What were the key changes brought about in the amendment to EPS-1995 scheme in 2014?

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on pension schemes

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 13:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU