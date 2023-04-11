close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Here's how to check EPF passbook balance online or via SMS, missed call

There are various modes that are available both online and offline, through which one can check their EPF balance

BS Web Team New Delhi
EPF, EPF website

Photo: website

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 8:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), a social security organisation under the Government of India's Ministry of Labour and Employment, enables the account holders to know their account balances and also check the details of the last contribution. 
This can be done using both online and offline methods. 

Earlier, the employees were at the mercy of their employers to check their EPF balance and the statement was only generated once at the end of every year. However, things have changed and now one can check their EPF passbook using any of the following ways: 
SMS

To check EPF balance via SMS, account holders can send an SMS from their registered mobile number to EPFO to fetch the latest details about their account. 
To send an SMS, type, "EPFOHO UAN" and send to 7738299899. 

Also Read

EPFO raises interest rate to 8.15% for FY23 from 8.1% last year: Report

EPFO fixes 8.15% interest rate on employees' provident fund for FY23

EPFO aims to invest more in equity for younger members, expand horizon

EPFO wage ceiling likely to be raised from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 21,000

How to check pension status on EPFO portal: Here's a step-by-step guide

Not liable to pay tax? Submit Form 15G/15H right away to avoid TDS

Begin tax planning at start of financial year to avoid cash crunch later

Small savings schemes: Pay heed to return, taxation, and lock-in

A snapshot of car loan interest rates offered by various firms with details

Fund pick: DSP Midcap Fund


The reply will be in the English language since it is set as the default language.
Missed call

To check your EPF balance via the missed call facility, account holders can give a missed call to 9966044425. 
This is by far the easiest method and one can receive details of the last contribution along with the balance. 

To use this facility, do ensure that the following requirements are met:
  • Universal account number (UAN) should be activated
  • Account holders' mobile number should be registered with the UAN
  • The UAN of the member should be seeded with important documents like Aadhar card, PAN, and bank account.

Here's how you can check your EPF balance via online mode:

UMANG app
UMANG is the centralised government application for various services. One can check one's balance and get EPF passbook by simply logging on to the app by using their UAN and OTP.

 Here's how one can check EPF balance via the UMANG app:
  • Download the UMANG app via Playstore/Appstore
  • Get mobile number verified and register.
  • Click on the 'all services' option available at the bottom
  • Look for the EPFO option from the list and select
  • Click on view passbook to check EPF balance
  • Enter UAN and click on get OTP. Enter your OTP and login to check the details
EPFO website

To check your contribution via the official website, follow these steps:
  • Visit the official website- www.epfindia.gov.in
  • From the 'Our Services' list, click on 'For Employees' option
  • Then click on 'member passbook'
  • The account holder will be redirected to the login page 
  • Login using UAN credentials and password
  • Click on the 'member ID' option of the EPF account for which the balance needs to be checked

Topics : EPFO services | BS Web Reports | EPFO | Employees Provident Fund

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 8:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IBA reaching out to start-ups for funding needs, says DPIIT official

startups
2 min read

HDFC Bank says it will raise $6 billion in debt over next one year

HDFC Bank
1 min read

ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000

ICICI Bank
3 min read

Citi, JICA announce co-finance loan to IndusInd Bank for agriculture sector

farmers
2 min read

DFS urges states, UTs to deepen micro-insurance schemes in 3-mth campaign

Photo: Freepik
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

reserve bank of india, rbi
4 min read

HDFC Bank says it will raise $6 billion in debt over next one year

HDFC Bank
1 min read
Premium

Lenders to step up work on large size loans under MUDRA scheme

money, mudra scheme, bribe
2 min read

State Bank of India to consider raising $2 billion via offshore bonds

SBI, state bank of India
1 min read

RBI simplifies CIC application form, prunes list of documents required

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon