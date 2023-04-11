Here's how to check EPF passbook balance online or via SMS, missed call

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), a social security organisation under the Government of India's Ministry of Labour and Employment, enables the account holders to know their account balances and also check the details of the last contribution.
This can be done using both online and offline methods.
Earlier, the employees were at the mercy of their employers to check their EPF balance and the statement was only generated once at the end of every year. However, things have changed and now one can check their EPF passbook using any of the following ways:
SMS
To check EPF balance via SMS, account holders can send an SMS from their registered mobile number to EPFO to fetch the latest details about their account.
To send an SMS, type, "EPFOHO UAN" and send to 7738299899.
Also Read
EPFO raises interest rate to 8.15% for FY23 from 8.1% last year: Report
EPFO fixes 8.15% interest rate on employees' provident fund for FY23
EPFO aims to invest more in equity for younger members, expand horizon
EPFO wage ceiling likely to be raised from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 21,000
How to check pension status on EPFO portal: Here's a step-by-step guide
Not liable to pay tax? Submit Form 15G/15H right away to avoid TDS
Begin tax planning at start of financial year to avoid cash crunch later
Small savings schemes: Pay heed to return, taxation, and lock-in
A snapshot of car loan interest rates offered by various firms with details
Fund pick: DSP Midcap Fund
The reply will be in the English language since it is set as the default language.
Missed call
To check your EPF balance via the missed call facility, account holders can give a missed call to 9966044425.
This is by far the easiest method and one can receive details of the last contribution along with the balance.
To use this facility, do ensure that the following requirements are met:
- Universal account number (UAN) should be activated
- Account holders' mobile number should be registered with the UAN
- The UAN of the member should be seeded with important documents like Aadhar card, PAN, and bank account.
Here's how you can check your EPF balance via online mode:
UMANG app
UMANG is the centralised government application for various services. One can check one's balance and get EPF passbook by simply logging on to the app by using their UAN and OTP.
Here's how one can check EPF balance via the UMANG app:
- Download the UMANG app via Playstore/Appstore
- Get mobile number verified and register.
- Click on the 'all services' option available at the bottom
- Look for the EPFO option from the list and select
- Click on view passbook to check EPF balance
- Enter UAN and click on get OTP. Enter your OTP and login to check the details
EPFO website
To check your contribution via the official website, follow these steps:
- Visit the official website- www.epfindia.gov.in
- From the 'Our Services' list, click on 'For Employees' option
- Then click on 'member passbook'
- The account holder will be redirected to the login page
- Login using UAN credentials and password
- Click on the 'member ID' option of the EPF account for which the balance needs to be checked