close
Sensex (-0.44%)
65226.04 -286.06
Nifty (-0.47%)
19436.10 -92.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.14%)
5855.45 -67.70
Nifty Midcap (-1.38%)
40047.50 -561.35
Nifty Bank (-0.98%)
43964.05 -435.00
Heatmap

How to start a franchise business in India? Steps you need to follow

Franchise business is one of the fastest-growing business ideas in India. People are investing in well-established brands and earning good money. Here's how you can start a franchise business in India

investment, investors, savings, mf, funding, tech, economy, gdp, aif, alternative investment fund, capital, startups, tech, savings, money, cash, shares, funds, equity

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Starting a new business demands a lot of planning, and the first step is to find the right business opportunity that adds significant value to the life of a customer. The second step is to plan branding, marketing, hiring, and sales. In the end, it comes to making a product strategy and working capital requirements. 

What is a franchise business?

A franchise business is a type of business where the owner allows its business rights and operations to the franchisee. The franchisee is allowed to know the franchisor's business knowledge, trademark and processes.

Beyond using the name and trademark, the franchisee also has the right to sell products or services on behalf of the franchisor. In return for all these facilities, the franchisor will get annual licensing fees, royalties, and some start-up fees from the franchisee.

How to start a franchise business in India?

Here are the steps to start a franchise business in India:

Identify your niche

The first step to starting your franchise business is to identify your niche or identify the industry that interests you the most. This could be anything such as apparel, cosmetics, automobiles, or electronics. You just have to understand the market conditions and do proper market research before finalising any business niches.

Also read: Top 10 Business Tips for Beginners to start their entrepreneurship journey

Find franchisor

After finalising your niche, the next step is to find the best franchise in India and start shortlisting top franchisors who can cater to business needs. Here's why you need to meet the franchisors to understand the business:

Also Read

Top 6 franchise business ideas under 10 lakhs in India to start earning

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

Need for universal, country-specific food safety standards: Mandaviya

Implosion of India's tech startups reveals fundamental flaws in the system

Problem of plenty: Why flows into small-cap funds hit a record high in June

IPO fundraising down 26% but average listing gains are up 29% this year

Explained: Is Nifty500 index a worthy bet for passive investors?

Home care, physio covered: Now a health policy designed for senior citizens

Parents may use education loan, dollar assets to lessen TCS impact

How to make money from Instagram reels in India? Here's all you should know

  • How does business actually work?
  • What are the challenges to face while running the business? 
  • What are the available business loans available?

Complete formalities

Another important thing here is to complete the formalities with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs after you enter into contracts with the franchisor. If the franchisee is based outside India, then the franchisee needs to connect with international brokers for registration formalities. 

Licensing

Another significant task is to set up a franchise business in India, and in pursuance of this, one needs several relevant licences to open a franchise outlet in the public domain. You can also take expert advice to understand how the licensing process works.

Understand taxes

The other critical thing to have in mind while starting a franchise business in India is to understand the taxation process in India, which is quite different from other businesses. You have to ensure that you have some time to identify the different layers of taxes. If you want to apply for loan assistance, make sure you check the eligibility criteria first and then choose the business that suits you.

Start Operations 

After completing all the formalities and legal procedures, all you need to do is to kickstart your franchise business operations. Just make sure your business is aligned with the franchisor, and that you have received all the necessary details about the business from the franchisor.

Topics : startups in India franchise business in India Doing business in India

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHDFC Bank Home LoanLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Cup England Schedule & SquadAsian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallySikkim flash Flood

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon