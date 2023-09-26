The franchise business has shown a huge upward trend in recent years offering the chance to set up your own successful business. The best part about owning a franchise business is its low-risk and high-reward approach to business ownership. One who invests in a franchise business model gets the chance to invest in an established business model, brand recognition, marketing support, training, ongoing guidance, and franchisor's support.

One doesn't need to begin from scratch, as the business' brand value is already there, and all you need to do is make a small investment and get started.

Best Franchise Under 10 Lakh in India

Here's the list of top franchises under 10 lakh in India

G-Fresh Mart

G-Fresh Mart has grown significantly in the last two or three years. G-Fresh Mart started its franchise journey in 2020, it offers 22,000 products at your doorstep from more than 1,200 brands. It includes groceries, personal care products, soft drinks, and ready-to-eat food, among others. G-Fresh Mart offers detailed operation manuals and processes, sales and marketing support, along with technical and operational support. G Fresh business needs investment of Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs and here the return on investment can be up to 35 to 40 per cent after three months of sale.

Amul

There isn't a better business than starting a franchise business in India and the Amul store is the perfect place to do it. The Amul franchise doesn't need to pay royalties as other franchises used to do. The profit margin in the Amul franchise depends on products, it requires 20 per cent for ice cream to up to 50 per cent for bakery items such as chocolates or pizza. Starting an Amul franchise business can cost you around Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000 and its equipment cost will remain around Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakhs. The profitability of an Amul store franchise ranges anywhere between Rs 6 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs.

Apollo Pharmacy

Apollo Hospital's brand Apollo Pharmacy is India's leading branded pharmacy chain, which is a fantastic opportunity for people who want to enter the pharmaceutical industry with a profitable business. To become a franchisee of Apollo Pharmacy, one needs to start with a token investment of around Rs 10 lakhs as token money and also one-time registration cost. The pharmacy requires a minimum of 200 square feet. Apollo Pharmacy offers a renewable franchise opportunity, and the working staff includes a pharmacist and two staffers. One can earn an average of Rs 65,000 per month by offering round-the-clock service.

Also Read Profitable Indian unicorns to grow from 30 in FY22 to 55 in FY27: Report Decoded: What is the difference between low-cost and full-service airlines? 10 best manufacturing business ideas under 10 lakhs, check full list below 41 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India 2023: All you need to know Top 10 business ideas under 20 lakhs, check the complete list here Nearly 50% of equity investors redeem their MF investments within 2 years Top ten mutual fund categories which witnessed highest AUM growth in a year Explained: What JP Morgan's bond inclusion means for India, markets, rupee Reduce uncertainties of home purchase with a competent, professional broker 5 effective ways of earning money online for senior citizens, details below

Generic Aadhaar

Another profitable business to own franchise business is Generic Aadhar, which offers generic and branded medicines at lower prices than its branded counterparts. The generic medicine business is growing significantly across the country. If you are interested in having a franchise business, you must have a commercial property with a floor area of 200-259 sq. ft. The company is willing to offer detailed operating manuals and also offer expert guidance to open the franchise. The standard franchise agreement is available for a dealership term of around 5 years, renewable. You can start your franchise business with Generic Aadhar in your city with around Rs 5 to 6 lakhs of investment.

Mother Dairy

Another profitable business is a renowned dairy firm that is rapidly expanding its operations and has established two more production factories in 2014. Mother Dairy is one of the top 5 brands in Asia, and it is the biggest producer of milk-based products. To own a Mother Dairy franchise, the dealer cost ranges from around Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs with a franchise fee of Rs 50,000. Mother Dairy's business produces and distributes a range of products such as milk, ice cream, cheese, butter and yoghurt.

Patanjali

Patanjali is one of the best franchise businesses to invest in India for under 10 lakhs. Patanjali is India's largest and one of the most trusted brands all over the country, and they have a huge fan base from around the world with quality products. Patanjali company is offering business opportunities across different cities in India to business seekers with resources. It provides assistance to its franchisees in technological and managerial skills. The investment amount required for the Patanjali franchise is around Rs 7 to 10 lakhs with franchise fees of 2 to 3 lakhs and you also need a space of around 250 to 500 sq ft.