Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / How you can create corpus for your child with the help of NPS Vatsalya

How you can create corpus for your child with the help of NPS Vatsalya

Upon turning 18, child's account will be converted into a standard NPS account, subject to the submission of the necessary KYC documents

pension, NPS

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
The government recently launched National Pension System Vatsalya (NPS Vatsalya), a retirement saving scheme for children that was introduced in the Union Budget for 2024-25 on July 23.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
What is the NPS Vatsalya scheme?
 
Vatsalya, an extension of the NPS, allows parents to set up pension accounts for their minor children. The scheme will be managed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). Minor subscribers will receive Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) cards upon registration.
NPS Vatsalya: Pension plan that starts early for child's financial security

More From This Section

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

UK urges immigrants to transition to eVisa: Here's a guide for Indians

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

USCIS extends Green Card validity to 36 months for renewals: Details here

Hyderabad real estate

Sales of homes priced over Rs 1 cr surge 61% in Hyderabad: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the Subhadra Yojana in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday photo: pti

Odisha's Subhadra Yojana: How women beneficiaries can get Rs 10,000 a year

Credit card, cards

Zero forex fee, movie perks: Benefits of IDFC First Bank Mayura credit card

Eligibility for NPS Vatsalya:
 
 
Age requirement: Open to all minor citizens (below 18 years).
 
Account operation: Can be opened in the name of a minor, operated by a parent or guardian. The minor is the beneficiary.
 
Opening channels: Accounts can be opened through various Points of Presence regulated by PFRDA, including major banks, India Post, Pension Funds, and online platforms (e-NPS).
 
Minimum contribution: A minimum contribution of Rs 1,000 per annum is required, with no maximum limit on contributions.
 
Investment choices: PFRDA lets subscribers invest in government securities, corporate debt and equity in different properties, depending on their risk appetite and return expectations.
 
How can you create a big corpus for your child with the help of NPS Vatsalya?
 
According to a post on X by the Press Information Bureau in Chandigarh, here's how much your child can save with NPS Vatsalya:
 
- Annual contribution: Rs 10,000
 
- Investment duration: 18 years
 
- Estimated corpus at age 18: Rs 5 lakh (assuming a 10 per cent rate of return)
 
- Estimated corpus at age 60:
 
  - At a 10 per cent rate of return: Rs 2.75 crore
 
  - At an 11.59 per cent* rate of return: Rs 5.97 crore
 
  - At a 12.86 per cent# rate of return: Rs 11.05 crore
 
Personal Finance
 
 
“NPS Vatsalya is an excellent tool to help you build a substantial corpus for your child's future. Start early and contribute regularly, even small amounts can make a big difference over time. Choose a suitable investment option based on your child's future needs and maximise your contributions," said Ritika Nayyar, partner, Singhania & Co.
 
"Monitor and adjust your investments regularly to ensure they align with your child's risk tolerance and financial goals. NPS Vatsalya is a long-term investment. It's important to maintain a disciplined approach and stay focused on your child's future financial security,” she said.
 
How to open an NPS Vatsalya account
 
You may open an NPS Vatsalya account offline and online through the eNPS platform.
 
This online system simplifies the registration process and allows users to easily make additional contributions, making it more efficient and user-friendly.
 
You can register with any of the Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs) such as Protean, KFintech, or Cams NPS.
 
You can also open an NPS account in banks. Here are a few banks that have launched the NPS Vatsalya scheme.
 
Axis Bank: Visit their closest Axis Bank branch with necessary documents such as the child's birth certificate, PAN card, and card.
 
ICICI Bank: To register for NPS Vatsalya, customers can visit their nearest ICICI Bank business centre
 
Canara Bank: Visit your nearest bank branch or visit http://pfrda.org.in
 
Punjab National Bank: To apply online and for more info, visit: https://pnbindia.in/NPS.html
 
Central Bank of India: You can open an account through all branches; or use the link: https://www.centralbank.net.in/jsp/NPS.html .
 
Bank of Maharashtra: You can open account using the link to invest in NPS Vatsalya: https://bankofmaharashtra.in/nps-vatsalya#:~:
 
Documents needed to open NPS account
 
Date of birth proof (for the minor):
 
Birth certificate
 
School leaving certificate
 
PAN Card
 
Passport
 
KYC documents for the guardian:
Aadhaar Card
 
Driving Licence
 
Passport
 
Voter ID Card
 
NREGA Job Card
 
Documents from the National Population Register (NPR)
 
Bank account:
 
If the guardian is an NRI:
 
A Non-Resident External (NRE) or Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) bank account (either solo or joint) must be opened specifically for the minor.


Also Read

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the NPS (National Pension Scheme) Vatsalya Scheme on Wednesday that will allow parents to save for their children's future by investing in a pension account. (Photo: PTI)

India's economic growth stands out globally, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

Sitharaman launches NPS Vatsalya, parents can open pension a/c for children

Pensions

UPS or NPS: Younger employees and risk-takers likely to stick to NPS

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish

News updates: AAP leader Manish Sisodia holds 'padyatra' in Delhi's Mangolpuri area

Budget 2024 has created a new investment avenue: NPS Vatsalya scheme

Budget 2024 has created a new investment avenue: NPS Vatsalya scheme

Topics : NPS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon