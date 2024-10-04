Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Immigration helps US economy grow: Why Janet Yellen backs migrants decoded

Immigration helps US economy grow: Why Janet Yellen backs migrants decoded

Yellen's remarks come at a time when immigration is a central issue in the US presidential election campaign ahead of the November 5 vote

Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

With anti-immigrant sentiments growing in countries like Australia, the UK, the US, and Canada, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has spoken out about the benefits of immigration, asserting its importance for the American economy. Yellen made her case on Thursday during an appearance on CNN’s Axe Files podcast with David Axelrod, describing how immigration supports labour supply, innovation, and economic growth.

“What we see, and this is true with more recent immigration as well, is that immigrants supply their labour, but they also demand goods and services,” Yellen said. “And on balance, it helps the economy grow without actually depriving other people of jobs.” Her remarks come at a time when immigration is a central issue in the US presidential election campaign ahead of the November 5 vote.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

US elections and immigration concerns

Immigration is a divisive issue in the US, with former President Donald Trump pledging to resume border wall construction and limit immigration further. Trump argues that these measures are necessary to protect American jobs.

However, Yellen disagrees with this stance, pointing out that immigrants have filled crucial labour gaps, particularly as the US grapples with an ageing population. She asserted that immigration has long been essential for the country’s economic stability and growth.

“Immigration has been an important source of labour force growth at a time when we have an ageing population and our labour force would otherwise be declining over time,” Yellen said. “It would be a loss to our society,” she added, referring to the impact of mass deportations.

Indians in the US: A major demographic

More From This Section

Credit Card, Shopping

Unlimited rewards: ICICI Bank, MakeMakeMyTrip launch premium credit card

coinswitch new logo

CoinSwitch launches crypto futures trading, offers over 350 contracts

vacations, holidays

Festive holiday surge: Udaipur, Dubai, Singapore top getaways this Diwali

Fraud, Scam

How Hibox app scammed investors of Rs 500 cr with YouTubers' help: Decoded

Diwali

Buying your dream home, gifting for festivals: Top personal finance stories


India holds a considerable place in the US immigration landscape, making up about 6% of the country’s foreign-born population. According to a report by the Pew Research Centre, South Asian immigrants, including those from India, are highly educated, with 72% holding advanced degrees. Indian immigrants contribute extensively to fields such as technology, healthcare, and engineering.

Impact on businesses and economic growth

Many economists argue that deporting large numbers of immigrants would lead to job losses for US-born workers as well. "It is likely that for every one million unauthorised immigrant workers removed from the United States, 88,000 US-born workers will be “driven out of employment.” Deporting three million unauthorised immigrant workers per year “would mean 263,000 fewer jobs held by US native workers, compounded each additional year that mass deportations continue,” economist Michael Clemens, in a study for the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said.

Clemens explained that immigration directly affects consumer demand and labour markets, with fewer immigrant workers leading to lower spending in sectors like retail and housing.

The American Immigration Council pointed out that restricting immigration could bring economic consequences. Their analysis suggests that mass deportation could shrink the country’s GDP by as much as 6.8%, largely due to the loss of consumer spending by immigrant communities. Clemens noted that fewer workers would mean businesses might look for alternatives that reduce dependence on low-skill labour, affecting job availability for US-born workers too.

In 2022, Yellen addressed immigrants, saying, “Your decision to come to America and pursue a life here has made our country better.”

Key points about Yellen’s views on immigration

  • Yellen believes immigration strengthens the US economy by filling labour gaps and increasing consumer demand.
  • She said that immigrants do not take jobs away from US citizens but rather create additional demand for goods and services.
  • Economists warn that mass deportation or restrictions could result in job losses for US-born workers and a GDP reduction of up to 6.8%.

Also Read

Accident, Truck accident

Road crash in UP leaves 10 dead, 3 injured; PM, CM announce ex-gratia

Google Search AI Overviews

Google to show advertisements in Search's AI-generated Overviews: Details

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Angel One shares slip over 4% as average daily order fall in Sept quarter

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200pts, at 82,700, Nifty at 25,300; IT, PSB up, Auto, FMCG fall

Microfinance

Why have microfinance stocks hit 52-week lows today? Check details here

Topics : Trump immigration US immigration policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon