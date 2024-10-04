Business Standard
Festive holiday surge: Udaipur, Dubai, Singapore top getaways this Diwali

Festive holiday surge: Udaipur, Dubai, Singapore top getaways this Diwali

Udaipur has emerged as the top trending domestic destination for Indians traveling domestically, witnessing a 220% increase in searches followed by Puducherry (200%) and Mumbai (35%).

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

With Diwali just around the corner (November 1), Indians are eager to make the most of extended weekends. Travel data analysed by Booking.com shows that 77% of Indian travellers intend to utilize long weekends to optimize their vacation days, and are seeking a festive escape that offers a blend of relaxation and exploration. Udaipur has emerged as the  top trending domestic destination for Indians traveling domestically, witnessing a 220% increase in searches followed by Puducherry (200%) and Mumbai (35%).

Here are the top 10 most searched domestic destinations by Indian travellers travelling between October 31 and November 3, 2024

1. Udaipur
2. Puducherry
3. Mumbai
4. Goa

5. Jaipur
6. Bengaluru
7. Ooty
8. Kodaikanal
9. Lonavala
10. Hyderabad

With increased connectivity and relaxed visa processes, short-haul international destinations are also gaining traction during the festive period. From the glitz and glamour of Dubai, to the vibrant city of Singapore and the bustling streets of Bangkok, these destinations offer a diverse range of experiences, making them favourites among Indian travellers this Diwali. Searches for these destinations have surged by 65%, 74%, and 95%, respectively.
Top searched international destinations by Indian travellers travelling between October 31 and November 3, 2024
1. Dubai
2. Singapore
3. Bangkok
4. London
5. Makkah
6. Kuala Lumpur
7. Tokyo
8. Phuket
9. Paris
10. Abu Dhabi

Long Weekends: A Growing Trend Across All Ages
While the desire to make the most of the long weekends is common, distinct trends emerge across different traveller segments:

Couples Seeking Serenity: Besides visiting metros like Mumbai and Bengaluru, couples are looking for charming escapes rich in culture and romantic settings. Udaipur, Puducherry and Jaipur are top choices.

Family Travel Where Heritage Meets Fun: Udaipur, Goa, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Ooty are popular choices, allowing both historical exploration and exciting experiences.

Social Connections and Thrills: Adventure and social connections are top priorities for groups. The stunning palaces of Udaipur and Jaipur, along with the pristine beaches of Goa, Puducherry and Varkala, attract groups seeking relaxation, reconnection and exploration together.

Solo Travellers Seeking A Mix of Experiences: Solo travellers desire a balance between connecting with family and friends while exploring cities offering diverse experiences. Bustling nightlife, historical landmarks, and local cuisines draw solo travellers to Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Booking.com looked at search sessions between 19-09-2024 to 26-09-2024, with check-in dates between 31- 10-2024 and 03-11-2024.

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

