Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / India's realty sector saw 11 capital market deals from April-December 2025

India's realty sector saw 11 capital market deals from April-December 2025

Housing affordability best in the past 30 years Pan-India

Real estate

The number of deals in the first 9 months of FY26 is already equal to the deals witnessed in FY25

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s real estate sector is back in the capital markets spotlight—and this time, the numbers suggest it’s more than a cyclical bounce. In just the first nine months of FY26, developers and property platforms raised ₹17,867 crore across 11 capital-market deals, already matching the deal count of the entire previous year, as per data analysed by Euirus Capital. 
 The number of deals in the first 9 months of FY26 is already equal to the deals witnessed in FY25, the amount raised and deals may surpass to become the highest in the past 6 years. 
The sector overall witnessed fund raising of Rs 72,331 crores since FY18, REITs got the largest share of fund raising at Rs 31,241 crore, followed by large cap real estate companies at Rs 20,437 crores, midcaps real estate companies at 12,496 crores,
 
 
The sector overall witnessed fund raising of Rs 72,331 crore since FY18, REITs got the largest share of fund raising at Rs 31,241 crore, followed by large cap real estate companies at Rs 20,437 crore, midcaps real estate companies at 12,496 crore, finally small-cap real estate companies at Rs 8156 crore lowest since FY18.

Also Read

mainboard IPOs, IPO launches, primary market, IPO mobilisation, fundraising, record year, Rs 1.7 trillion, Park Medi World, Corona Remedies, Nephrocare Health, Wakefit Innovations, ICICI Prudential Asset Management IPO, Nifty, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty

Foreign investors top India's realty PE mkt, land emerges key asset class

Money, finance

Biggest investing surprises of 2025 & how to avoid shocks in 2026

Global business newsmakers of 2025

Boardrooms, billions, and AI: Global business leaders who headlined 2025

Indian Economy

India's economy in 2025: Low inflation, FTAs and GDP growth amid US tariffs

Stocks to buy for 2026: RECL, PFC offer healthy dividend yield and attractive valuations, say analysts.

RECL, PFC: 5 dividends, down upto 29% in 2025; analysts pick these 2 stocks

 
Housing affordability best in the past 30 years Pan-India
 
India’s real estate story remains strong at the back of strong economic growth and consumption. Recent trends indicate up-cycle to continue for real estate for the near-term foreseeable future on the basis of increased affordability & investment. The reason for the strong outlook is on the back of
 
Home Loan Rates & Rental Yields have been steady since FY21 COVID, offering buyers relief. The gap between home loan rates and rental yields are likely to come down to below 500 bps in FY26.
 
The housing affordability has improved significantly Pan-India over the last several years. The property price to annual income ratio that use to be 22 in 1995 has steadily fallen due to development in the urban areas of the country, it has fallen steadily in the past 30 years to come down to 3.3 in 2024.
 
Due to a combined factor of changing lifestyles, upgrades, low interest rates and improving income, the real estate was the preferred asset class in H12025.
 
The top seven cities recorded strong sales in calendar year 2024, supported by an active launch pipeline. This balance between launches and absorption has helped developers maintain pricing discipline while avoiding inventory overhangs—a key factor reassuring both equity investors and lenders.   
Pan-India Residential Real Estate Absorption has equalled or exceeded supply over the last few years (in 000’s units), this indicates higher sales or lower inventories. The top 7 cities witnessed an increased sales supported by several launches in th
             

More From This Section

rupee, money, Indian rupee, finance, economy, currency

New Year, New Rules: What changes from January 1, 2026, and why it matters

Credit card scam

0 forex, 33% travel value-back: IDFC FIRST's invite-only premium card Gaj

IPO MARKET, INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

IPO frenzy? Data shows only 1 in 4 IPOs drew Mutual Fund anchors in 2025

salary, pay, purse

8th Pay Commission math: How Level 1-5 salaries could change

PAN card, Aadhar Card

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline looms: How to link and check status

Topics : year ender 2025 Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon