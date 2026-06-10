Indispensable checks you must run before using Form 16 to file ITR

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) revised framework for safer participation of retail traders in algo trading has been in place since April 2026. Traders planning to use such tools should carry out comprehensive due diligence before opting for an algo offered by a broker or vendor.

Check performance history

Traders should avoid placing too much reliance on an algo that is only one or two months old. “It should have at least one year of back-test data and at least two months of live trading data,” says Ramakrishnan Selvaraj, co-founder, catbots.tech.

A back-test may show a 10 per cent or 20 per cent drawdown. “If live trading shows a much higher drawdown, that should be treated as a red flag,” says Rajesh Ganesh, CEO and founder, TripleInt Trading Systems.

Live-trading results should broadly match back-test results.

Account for outlier trades

A one-off large winning trade can distort an algo’s performance record. A black-swan-type event may make one trade unusually profitable. “Traders should assess returns after accounting for such outlier trades,” says Ganesh.

He adds that traders should also not dismiss a very large loss shown in back-testing as a one-off event.

Check the market environment

Traders should examine the market conditions in which the algo was back-tested. The market may have been bullish, bearish or range-bound. “An algo that performs well in a bull market may not perform as well in a bear or sideways market,” says Ganesh.

The performance assessment should cover different market conditions. “The algo should not lose too much capital during a prolonged bear market,” says Ganesh.

Check net returns

Traders should know whether the returns shown are net of all expenses, especially the algo provider’s fees. What matters is not the gross return but the return that finally comes into the trader’s account after all costs have been deducted.

Assess the risks

Traders should not focus only on the returns delivered by an algo but also the risks involved. They should examine not only the maximum gain but also the maximum loss the algo has delivered in the past. “They should check the peak drawdown, or the maximum money the algo has lost from peak to trough,” says Ganesh.

Check the risk-reward ratio

Many traders get attracted to algos that claim high success rates. Some are advertised as succeeding 90 per cent or even 99 per cent of the time. But a high success rate alone does not guarantee profit.

A system with a 99 per cent success rate can still lose money. “If an algo earns only ₹1 on each winning trade and loses ₹100 on one losing trade, the net result can still be negative,” says Ganesh.

Assess the risk of ruin

Risk of ruin refers to the probability of the trader exhausting their entire capital. “Traders must assess the probability of capital getting exhausted,” says Ganesh. They should also understand the market conditions in which this risk can materialise.

Check the vendor’s reputation

Buyers should check the algo vendor’s reputation before subscribing. They should also examine the vendor’s execution capability. Once an order is placed, it should get executed without issues. User comments on social media can help identify execution-related problems.

Understand the strategy

Trading frequency is an important point to check. “High-frequency trading can raise expenses significantly,” says Ganesh.

The asset class on which the algo will be run is also crucial. “The trading segment affects liquidity, which in turn affects an algo’s performance,” says Ganesh.

Some segments of the equity and commodity markets are less liquid than others. Traders should check the bid-ask spread. A wide spread can hurt performance.

They should also assess slippage, or the difference between the price at which the signal gets triggered and the price at which the order is executed. High slippage can reduce actual returns.

Use paper trading

Finally, buyers should not rely only on back-test results. They should use paper trading, or simulated trading in live market conditions where no money is deployed, to check how the algo performs.

White- or black-box algo: Which should you choose?

• In a white-box algo, the user knows the logic behind trade entry and exit signals

• The main drawback of a white-box algo is that its logic can become widely known and vulnerable

• A widely used white-box algo may be targeted by market participants

• In a black-box algo, the trading logic remains undisclosed

• A black-box algo can retain uniqueness and protect intellectual property

• The key risk in a black-box algo is the provider’s accountability