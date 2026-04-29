Inside India's growing Dabba Trading Scam-and why investors are at risk

A growing number of retail investors looking for quick profits are being drawn into illegal trading networks—and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has now issued a fresh warning that highlights just how risky this trend has become.

In its latest advisory, the exchange has flagged a Telegram channel called “Online Dabba Trading” for offering stock market tips, “assured returns,” and even account-handling services—none of which are legally permitted in India’s regulated securities market.

The red flag: “Guaranteed returns” in stock markets

For many new investors, especially those entering the market post-pandemic, the promise sounds tempting:

Assured profits

Expert-managed accounts

Quick gains without effort

But here’s the reality:

No legitimate stock market investment can guarantee returns.

The NSE has clarified that:

The entity behind this channel is not registered as a broker or authorised person

It is offering illegal dabba trading services

A police complaint has already been filed

What is dabba trading—and why it’s dangerous

Dabba trading operates outside the formal exchange system. Instead of executing trades on official platforms:

Bets are placed privately

No real shares are bought or sold

Profits/losses are settled in cash

This creates a parallel, unregulated market where:

There is zero transparency

There are no safeguards

The entire system depends on trust in an unknown operator

If the operator disappears—or manipulates trades—you have no protection. The expanding web of illegal trading schemes The latest warnings go beyond anonymous Telegram groups and point to named operators: 1. “Tradeverse” dabba trading network Linked to an individual identified as Raju Bhai Solanki

Operating via website, mobile app, and direct contact

Offering illegal dabba trading services

Not registered with the exchange in any capacity 2. “Gurvinder Wealth” social media network Run by Gurvinder Singh

Active across WhatsApp and YouTube channels

Offering:

Stock tips

Guaranteed returns

Account handling and portfolio services

Also not a registered broker or authorised entity

These cases highlight a pattern: Unregulated entities are increasingly using apps, social media, and direct messaging to mimic legitimate financial services.

This isn’t just risky—it’s illegal.

Under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (SCRA):

Violations can lead to:

Up to 10 years imprisonment

Fines up to ₹25 crore

Or both

Additionally:

These offences are cognizable, meaning police can directly investigate

Dabba trading may also attract charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023

In short:

You’re not just risking money—you could be stepping into legal trouble.

The biggest catch: You’re completely unprotected

Perhaps the most critical part of the NSE warning is what investors won’t get if things go wrong.

If you trade through such illegal platforms, you lose access to:

Exchange dispute resolution

Investor grievance redressal mechanisms

Any form of regulatory protection

That means:

No complaints system

No recovery mechanism

No accountability

You are entirely on your own.

Why these scams are rising

The surge in such schemes is linked to a broader trend:

A wave of first-time investors entering markets

Increased use of Telegram, WhatsApp, and social media for financial tips

A desire for fast returns in volatile markets

Scammers exploit this by:

Using trading jargon to sound credible

Showing fake profit screenshots

Offering “managed accounts” to reduce investor effort

How to protect yourself

The NSE has advised investors to verify brokers using its official “Find a Stock Broker” tool before investing.

Basic rules to stay safe:

Never trust “guaranteed returns”

Avoid sharing trading access with anyone

Only use SEBI-registered brokers

Stay away from Telegram/WhatsApp tip groups