India's rich are spending like never before-And the numbers are staggering

100 Million Affluent Indians Are Coming—and They’re Rewriting Consumption India’s affluent economy is scaling at a pace that is hard to ignore—and even harder to measure through income alone. The country is expected to have 100 million affluent consumers by 2027, each earning over $10,000 annually, according to a whitepaper by Visa.At the same time, taxpayer data shows a sharp expansion at the upper end of the income pyramid, with individuals earning over ₹10 lakh annually rising from 69 lakh to 1.3 crore, a near 90% jump in just a few years.

India’s Wealth Explosion: From 69 Lakh to 1.3 Crore—and Rising Fast

The numbers behind India’s affluent boom

The scale of wealth creation is striking:

India could have 100 million affluent consumers by 2027, earning over $10,000 annually

Individuals earning ₹10 lakh+ annually have grown from 69 lakh to 1.3 crore, a 90% increase

At the top end, wealth is thickening:

₹1–5 crore income bracket: 2.1 lakh taxpayers (doubled)

₹5–50 crore: 28,000 → 50,000

₹50 crore+: 4,000 → 8,000 (doubled)

The ₹6 Lakh-a-Month Consumer: Meet India’s New Power Spender India is not just adding wealthy individuals—it is expanding every layer of affluence.

Redefining wealth: It’s about spending, not just earning

The report moves beyond income to define affluence through behaviour:

Intensity of digital usage

Depth of card relationships

Proportion of discretionary spending

And the data backs this shift:

Discretionary spending accounts for:

35% for emerging affluent

40% for elite

45% for ultra-elite

In contrast, debit card users spend 20% less on discretionary categories, showing that credit-led consumption is a defining marker of affluence.

Four tiers of India’s new affluent

The report segments consumers based on monthly discretionary spend:

Emerging affluent: ₹30,000+

Established affluent: ₹70,000+

Elite: ₹1.5 lakh+

Ultra elite: ₹6 lakh+

As consumers move up the ladder, their behaviour changes dramatically—from saving and trading up to global travel, luxury indulgence and asset diversification.

The great shift: From products to experiences

Spending patterns show a clear pivot:

Share of wallet shift

Retail: 49% → 28% (declines with affluence)

Travel: 28% → 58% (rises sharply)

This marks a structural transition:

From owning goods → curating experiences

From milestone purchases → continuous lifestyle spending

Travel: The biggest beneficiary of wealth

Travel is emerging as the primary expression of affluence:

Travel spending sees a 12x surge as users move from emerging to ultra-elite Nearly 3 in 4 affluent Indians plan wellness-focused trips 4 in 5 demand premium stays and suites 3 in 5 prefer curated luxury experiences

Travel is no longer leisure—it is identity, wellness, and status combined.

Dining: The new social currency

Dining has evolved into a high-frequency, high-value category:

4 in 5 affluent Indians dine at premium restaurants regularly

Annual baseline dining spend: ~₹2 lakh

Entry-level premium spend: ₹20,000 per experience (3 in 4 consumers)

High-end benchmark: ₹50,000+ per visit (1 in 2 consumers)

Bars and lounges see a 10–20x surge in spend, while fine dining adoption reaches 4x at the ultra-elite level

Retail and luxury: From milestones to everyday indulgence

Luxury consumption is becoming habitual:

Quarterly premium purchases are common among affluent users

Bi-weekly indulgence is seen among higher tiers

High spenders exceed ₹10 lakh annually on luxury retail

Fashion leads as the most visible status symbol:

Spend rises up to 35x across affluence tiers

Ultra-elite spend $34,000 per visit (₹28 lakh) in some segments

Jewellery and watches are also evolving:

1 in 3 purchases driven by brand heritage

Ultra-elite spend ₹3 lakh+ per visit

Technology and wellness: New pillars of luxury

Affluence is expanding into new lifestyle categories:

Technology Average spend: ₹60,000+ per purchase

2 in 5 affluent consumers buy high-end electronics

1 in 4 ultra-elite invest in smart home and digital services

Wellness Ultra-elite are 8x more likely to visit spas

Cosmetic store penetration is 5x higher

Beauty and spa visits have doubled across tiers

Wellness is no longer discretionary—it is becoming a core lifestyle investment.

Wealth is no longer metro-centric

Affluence is spreading beyond traditional hubs:

Emerging centres include:

Ahmedabad

Jaipur

Lucknow

Coimbatore

Drivers:

SME and export growth

IT and services expansion

Startup-led liquidity events

This decentralisation is expanding India’s consumption footprint.

"Our analysis in this VCA Whitepaper – India’s Affluent Economy, shines a light on how affluence is no longer episodic. The propensity towards discretionary spends is far higher and not just reserved for milestones. This marks a definite shift in how premium consumption contributes to the broader economy, especially as affluence expands beyond large metros. Increasingly, this premium spend is experience-led, driven by demand for exclusivity, bespoke journeys and seamless access across travel, dining, wellness and curated lifestyle moments," said Sushmit Nath, Head of Visa Consulting & Analytics, India and South Asia.

Key Highlights from the report:

Credit-cards are the primary instrument empowering the growing Indian affluent cohort enabling access to the premium products and exclusive experiences they seek.

Luxury is moving from ownership to access:

Over 50% of affluent consumers use cards for elite memberships, and 7 in 10 are drawn to limited-edition drops and gated collections.

Status today comes from belonging, curation, and seamless access, not just visible possessions. For example: Consumers increasingly prefer concierge-led travel, or curated dining experiences and only through trusted intermediaries because the real premium is time saved and effort removed.

Luxury retail intensity increases:

The report shows that 2 in 5 affluent consumers spend over ₹5 lakh annually on luxury retail, and 4 in 1 exceed ₹10 lakh in annual luxury spending.

Technology as lifestyle:

Technology is increasingly becoming a lifestyle category, with average spends of ₹60,000 or more per visit on high-end gadgets, and 2 in 5 Ultra Elite consumers treating technology as a luxury purchase.

Wellness becomes routine:

Ultra Elite consumers are eight times more likely to visit spas and show five times higher penetration for cosmetic stores compared to non affluent consumers.

Travel as the primary driver of affluent spending:

Among the Ultra Elite, travel accounts for 58% of discretionary spends, while retail and luxury together account for 28%, indicating a strong tilt toward experience led consumption.

Global spending rises with affluence:

Cross border spending penetration in elite tiers is at 63%

Dining becomes frequent:

Nearly 4 in 5 affluent Indians dine at premium establishments at least three times a year, while 1 in 4 visit luxury venues more than five times annually.

But the real signal of this wealth surge lies not just in how much Indians earn, but how they spend. Discretionary spending now accounts for over 40% of card spends among elite consumers, while transaction frequency increases up to 10 times as users move up the affluence ladder.