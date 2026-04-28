Degrees lose edge: 39% engineers earn below ₹7 LPA, 30% MBAs under ₹10 LPA

India’s early talent market is showing clear signs of stress, with fresh data revealing a widening gap between salary expectations, actual pay, and job access. According to the Unstop Talent Report 2026, while 73% of undergraduate students expect salaries above ₹5 lakh per annum (LPA), only 40% are able to secure offers at that level, highlighting a sharp mismatch between aspirations and reality.

At the same time, placements remain under pressure despite active hiring. A majority of students are still without jobs, with 85% of engineering students, 84% of undergraduates, and 74% of MBA students yet to be placed, even as 87.8% of HR leaders say they are actively hiring and 90% are maintaining or increasing hiring budgets.

At the same time, the traditional degree premium is eroding. 30% of MBA graduates are earning below ₹10 LPA, while 39% of engineering graduates earn below ₹7 LPA, indicating a compression in salary differences across streams. With rising competition, candidates are also becoming more pragmatic, 82% of B-school students prioritise in-hand salary over perks, reflecting a shift towards immediate financial stability.

Interestingly, despite high salary expectations, there is also a growing sense of pragmatism among students. Over 90% of students are open to accepting a lower CTC if it offers better learning opportunities and long-term career growth. Additionally, 82% of B-school students prioritise in-hand salary over perks, reflecting a clear shift towards immediate financial stability.

Hiring Is Strong, But Placements Tell a Different Story

Despite 87.8% of HR leaders actively hiring and 90% maintaining or increasing hiring budgets, hiring in 2026 is selective, not stalled. Yet, outcomes on campuses tell a starkly different story. A majority of students across streams remain unplaced, with 85% of engineering students, 84% of undergraduate students, and 74% of MBA students still awaiting jobs.

The pressure is most severe at the undergraduate level, where 17% of students have faced offer disruptions, including delays and rescinded offers, the highest across all streams, making them the most vulnerable segment in the hiring ecosystem. The findings point to a structural gap, jobs exist, but access is increasingly filtered and uneven.

AI and Skills Redefine the Hiring Playbook

As hiring becomes more selective, AI and skills are emerging as the new gatekeepers of opportunity. The report finds that 80–86% of students are already using GenAI tools for job applications and interview preparation, signalling widespread behavioural change in how candidates approach the job hunt.

At the same time, 95–98% of students believe hiring has already become skills-based, with employers reinforcing this shift, 64% of HR leaders define premium talent through modern skills such as AI/ML, Data, Cloud, and Cybersecurity, rather than traditional pedigree. Key future skills in demand include problem-solving (49%), AI/ML (39%), and emotional intelligence (30%).

AI is also transforming hiring processes on the recruiter side, with 57% using AI for screening and profile matching and 55% for AI-driven interviews, indicating that AI is now embedded across the hiring funnel.

While adoption is high, a critical gap remains in readiness. 48.4% of HR leaders already prioritise AI and digital literacy, yet 55% of undergraduate and 46% of engineering students have no formal AI training, highlighting a structural mismatch between hiring expectations and academic preparation.

The report also reveals a gender gap in AI adoption, with male students using GenAI tools 9–14 percentage points more than female students across streams, pointing to emerging disparities in access and readiness.

“India’s talent market is not facing a hiring slowdown, it is undergoing a structural shift. While opportunities exist, access to them is becoming more selective, driven by skills, adaptability, and increasingly, AI readiness. The gap we are seeing today is not just about jobs, but about preparedness. Candidates who are able to combine strong fundamentals with real-world skills and AI fluency will be the ones who stand out in this evolving landscape," said Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop.

The Unstop Talent Report 2026 is based on insights gathered through a comprehensive survey conducted between January and February 2026, covering 37,000+ students and 500+ HR leaders across industries. The research examines hiring trends, Gen Z career expectations, internship pathways, and early career attrition patterns to decode emerging shifts in India’s talent ecosystem.

Here are the key points of the report:

73% UG freshers expect ₹5 LPA+, but only 40% secure it, signalling a sharp expectation vs reality gap in salaries

Degree premium is shrinking, with 30% MBA graduates earning below ₹10 LPA and 39% engineers earning below ₹7 LPA

Over 90% Students Open to Lower CTC for Learning and Career Growth

87.8% of companies are hiring, yet 85% of engineering and 84% of UG students remain unplaced.

Unemployment pressure is highest among UG students, with 84% unplaced and 17% facing offer disruptions

80–86% students use GenAI for job applications and interviews, making AI a core part of the job hunt

HR Leaders Shift from Pedigree to New Age Skills like AI, Data, and Cloud Skills in Defining Premium Talent