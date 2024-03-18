Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Investors should rebalance portfolio after surge in value fund returns

Investors must blend growth and value styles, enter with minimum five-year horizon

investments, mutual funds
Premium

Sanjay Kumar Singh
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 8:22 PM IST
Over the last year, value funds have delivered a category average return of 46.8 per cent to investors, outperforming most diversified equity categories, barring midcap and smallcap funds. Investors must temper their return expectations from these funds after their stellar performance.

 What are value funds?

Value fund managers pick stocks using valuation parameters such as low price-to-earnings ratio, low price-to-book value, high dividend yield, or high free cash flow. Some calculate the stock’s intrinsic value (using approaches like discounted cash flow) and compare it with its market value.

“The underlying belief while investing is that the stock is available at below its intrinsic

Also Read

BSE SmallCap sinks 2%, MidCaps bleed too: IIFL Finance, MGL slump up to 20%

BSE Mid & SmallCap indices sink 3%: What's driving the underperformance?

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 7: Nykaa, ONGC, UPL, Britannia, Biocon, Paytm

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

40% surge in health insurance coverage among women: What data reveals

Get Dubai work visa in 5 days with 5 docs! UAE's "Work Bundle" explained

Unclaimed deposits: Can you get your money back? We answer all your queries

How Sebi's trial run of same-day settlement for 25 stocks impacts you

What are the key features of the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)?

Topics : Value funds Buzzing stocks Smallcap Midcap investing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon