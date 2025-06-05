J&K raises dearness allowance by 2% for govt employees: Key details

Jammu and Kashmir’s has announced a 2 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners, bringing cheer to households in the Union Territory. The hike, effective January 1, takes the total DA from 53 per cent to 55 per cent of the basic pay or pension.
Arrears to be paid in June
The revised DA will be included in the monthly salary starting June 2025, according to an order by the Finance Department. In addition, arrears from January to May 2025 will be released as a lump sum along with the June salary.
This move is in line with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission and mirrors similar DA revisions announced at the central government level earlier this year.
Who benefits?
The hike applies to:
- All state government employees of Jammu and Kashmir
- Pensioners and family pensioners
- Employees working in autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, and universities following the 7th Pay Commission structure
Key details of the DA hike
Effective date: January 1, 2025
Revised DA rate: 55 per cent (up from 53 per cent)
Arrears: January to May 2025 arrears to be paid in June
June salary: Will reflect updated DA
What is DA
Dearness allowance is a cost-of-living adjustment paid to employees and pensioners to offset inflation. It is revised twice a year, usually in January and July, based on the Consumer Price Index.
With rising inflation and price levels, this small percentage hike makes a noticeable difference in monthly take-home income, especially for lower and middle-income employees.
While the DA hike increases the government’s expenditure, it is also expected to stimulate local spending and boost consumption in Jammu and Kashmir. It offers much-needed financial relief to thousands of families grappling with price rises in essential commodities.