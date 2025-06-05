Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / J&K raises dearness allowance by 2% for govt employees: Key details

J&K raises dearness allowance by 2% for govt employees: Key details

Arrears from January to May will be paid along with June salaries, says Finance Department

Central government employees could get higher returns under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) than guaranteed since they will get an option to choose an investment plan out of their funds and 10 per cent government contribution (of a total of 18.5 per

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir’s has announced a 2 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners, bringing cheer to households in the Union Territory. The hike, effective January 1, takes the total DA from 53 per cent to 55 per cent of the basic pay or pension.
 

Arrears to be paid in June

 
The revised DA will be included in the monthly salary starting June 2025, according to an order by the Finance Department. In addition, arrears from January to May 2025 will be released as a lump sum along with the June salary.
 
This move is in line with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission and mirrors similar DA revisions announced at the central government level earlier this year.
 
 

Who benefits?

 
The hike applies to:
 
  • All state government employees of Jammu and Kashmir 
  • Pensioners and family pensioners 
  • Employees working in autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, and universities following the 7th Pay Commission structure

Key details of the DA hike

Effective date: January 1, 2025

Also Read

Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train service to start operations from Jun 7

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

Multi-tier security set up in J&K ahead of PM Modi's visit on June 6

chenab rail bridge

PM Modi to inaugurate world's highest railway arch Chenab Bridge: 10 points

India Australia

India thanks Australia for backing fight against cross-border terrorism

Narendra Modi (Photo: X@narendramodi)

PM Modi to inaugurate Chenab bridge, flag off Vande Bharat trains in J-K

 
Revised DA rate: 55 per cent (up from 53 per cent)
 
Arrears: January to May 2025 arrears to be paid in June
 
June salary: Will reflect updated DA
 

What is DA

 
Dearness allowance is a cost-of-living adjustment paid to employees and pensioners to offset inflation. It is revised twice a year, usually in January and July, based on the Consumer Price Index.
 
With rising inflation and price levels, this small percentage hike makes a noticeable difference in monthly take-home income, especially for lower and middle-income employees.
 
While the DA hike increases the government’s expenditure, it is also expected to stimulate local spending and boost consumption in Jammu and Kashmir. It offers much-needed financial relief to thousands of families grappling with price rises in essential commodities.

More From This Section

income tax

ITR-1, ITR-4 forms go live: Know what has changed, who can file online

Premiumstartup funding investment

All market index funds make diversified investing easy and simple

Fixed Deposit Return

What are the best fixed deposit rates for senior citizens?

Premiumlive-in, couples, marriage, house, shopping, festive season, sale, spending, earnings, work, gender, discrimination, women, patriarchy

Six financial planning tips to help couples build wealth, secure future

New fund offerings, Mutual Funds, Market volatility, MF investors, NFOs

Fund review: Aditya BSL Flexi Cap Fund

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Dearness Allowance DA hike BS Web Reports Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon