Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train service to start operations from Jun 7

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train service to start operations from Jun 7

According to Northern Railway, two Vande Bharat train sets will make four trips during the day between Katra and Srinagar

Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat

The first train will commence from Katra at 8:10 am and reach Srinagar at 11:08 am (Representative Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir will start commercial operations from June 7, the Northern Railway said on Thursday.

The train will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) platform will start reflecting these trains for prospective passengers to book tickets after the inauguration, an official said.

According to Northern Railway, two Vande Bharat train sets will make four trips during the day between Katra and Srinagar.

"It has two travelling classes Chair Car (CC) and Executive Class (EC) with tickets costing Rs 715 and Rs 1,320 respectively," an official from the Northern Railway said.

 

Also Read

Narendra Modi (Photo: X@narendramodi)

PM Modi to inaugurate Chenab bridge, flag off Vande Bharat trains in J-K

Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat

India's first Vande Bharat maintenance depot being built in Rajasthan

chenab rail bridge

Vande Bharat train to Kashmir: PM Modi to launch service on April 19

Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat

CG Power gets Rs 450 cr order to manufacture products for Vande Bharat

Vande Bharat, all women crew, international womens day, central railway

Vande Bharat Express gets all-women crew on International Women's Day

The first train will commence from Katra at 8:10 am and reach Srinagar at 11:08 am. The same train will return in the afternoon from Srinagar at 2 PM and reach Katra at 4:58 pm. This train service will not be available on Tuesday.

Another train will start from Katra at 2:55 pm and reach Srinagar at 5:53 pm. The same train will return from Srinagar the next day at 8 am. This service will not operate on Wednesday.

"During its approximately 3-hour long journey, as of now the trains will only stop at Banihal but later on other stoppages will also be decided," an official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RCB felicitation, felicitation, RCB

LIVE news updates: Karnataka High Court to hear Bengaluru stampede case

Mumbai auto driver

'No MBA. Just hustle': How Mumbai auto driver earns ₹5-8 lakh a month

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

'Worse stampedes have occurred': Siddaramaiah after Chinnaswamy incident

Ram Mandir, Ram Temple

Second Ram Darbar Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya's Ram temple: Check date, time

Modi, Narendra Modi

What did Modi govt do for middle class? NDA shares 11-year report card

Topics : Vande bharat Vande Bharat train Vande Bharat Express Indian Railways Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon