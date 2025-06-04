Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate Chenab bridge, flag off Vande Bharat trains in J-K

PM Modi to inaugurate Chenab bridge, flag off Vande Bharat trains in J-K

A PMO statement said Modi will launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore at Katra, the home to the Mata Vaishno Devi temple

Narendra Modi (Photo: X@narendramodi)

In a major boost to last mile connectivity especially in border areas, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various road projects (Photo: X@narendramodi)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate the Chenab bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, and flag off Vande Bharat trains between Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

A PMO statement said Modi will launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore at Katra, the home to the Mata Vaishno Devi temple.

Lauding the Chenab bridge as an architectural marvel, the statement noted that it is at a height of 359 metres above the river. It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions.

"A key impact of the bridge will be in enhancing connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. Through Vande Bharat train moving on the bridge, it will take just about 3 hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing existing travel time by 2-3 hours," it said, stressing Modi's commitment to boosting infra and connectivity in the region.

 

The Anji Bridge is India's first cable-stayed rail bridge that will serve the nation in a challenging terrain, it added.

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

LIVE news updates: Monsoon session of Parliament to run from July 21 to Aug 12

PremiumPrime Minister Narendra Modi

1 year of Modi 3.0: Operation Sindoor, Viksit Bharat hold centre stage

Ministry of Heavy Industries, EV charging stations, Electric Vehicles, EV market, automobile industry

News highlights: Delhi govt plans to roll out EV Policy 2.0 by next month

Lt General Rajiv Ghai, Rajiv Ghai, AK Bharti, AN Pramod, Operation Sindoor

Gujarat to build Sindoor Memorial Park near Indo-Pak border: Report

Rahul Gandhi in Bhopal

Trump said surrender, PM Modi obeyed: Rahul Gandhi on Operation Sindoor

Among the other projects to be launched is the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

Constructed at a cost of around Rs 43,780 crore, it includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges. The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country aiming to transform regional mobility and driving socio-economic integration.

In a major boost to last mile connectivity especially in border areas, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various road projects.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra worth over Rs 350 crore. It will be the first medical college in Reasi district contributing substantially to the healthcare infrastructure in the region, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

Monsoon session of Parliament to run from July 21 to Aug 12: Kiren Rijiju

jasbir singh youtuber

1 million subscribers, Pakistan links: Another YouTuber held for 'spying'

errol musk, elon musk's father

Elon Musk's father Errol to seek blessings at Ayodhya's Ram temple today

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi unveils 25-point plan to cut pollution, boost clean mobility: Details

SC, Supreme Court

TMC mob attack on Hindu family a 'grave attack on democracy': Supreme Court

Topics : Narendra Modi Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar Kashmir valley Vande bharat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon