Kiran Nadar pays Rs 119 cr for MF Husain's work, breaking records

Kiran Nadar pays Rs 119 cr for MF Husain's work, breaking records

This sale sets a new benchmark, nearly doubling the previous record of Rs 61.8 crore, held by Amrita Sher-Gil's The Story Teller

Kiran Nadar

Kiran Nadar is the wife of HCL founder Shiv Nadar

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 12:17 PM IST



Indian art collector and philanthropist Kiran Nadar is believed to have purchased MF Husain’s Untitled (Gram Yatra) for a staggering $13.8 million (around Rs 119 crore), breaking all previous auction records for Indian art, according to The Economic Times.
 
The painting, which had remained virtually unseen in Norway for decades, was sold through Christie’s on March 20. The auction house said it went to an “unnamed institution,” widely understood to be the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), where Nadar is a trustee. She is also the wife of HCL founder Shiv Nadar.
 
Painting once gifted to a hospital
 
According to RPG chairman Harsh Goenka, the artwork was originally gifted to Oslo University Hospital by Dr Volodarsky. Goenka wrote on X, “Indian modern art gets its due! M F Hussain’s Gram Yatra (1954) breaks the Rs 100 crore barrier, selling for $13.8M to Kiran Nadar. Once gifted to Oslo University Hospital by Dr Volodarsky, its proceeds will now support a noble cause for creating a medical training centre.”

The previous high for a Husain painting was around RS 26.8 crore ($3.1 million) for Untitled (Reincarnation), sold in London last year.
 
“This is a landmark moment and continues the extraordinary upward trajectory of the Modern and Contemporary South Asian Art market,” said Nishad Avari, head of South Asian Modern and Contemporary Art at Christie’s, in a quote carried by Business Standard earlier.
 
Every year, the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index (KFLII) tracks the performance of ten passion investment categories. In the 12 months ending December 2022, art delivered the highest return—29%. But KFLII’s Q4 2024 report shows that art prices have since dropped 18.3% in the past year.
 
Over the longer term, however, art has seen more stability, with a 1.9% rise over five years and a 54% increase over a decade.
 
What is passion investment?
 
Passion investment involves buying items driven by personal interest rather than financial return. These usually include physical assets like:
 
Fine art  
Vintage cars  
Rare wines  
Luxury watches  
Antique furniture  
Handbags  
 
These items don’t generate income while held, unlike stocks or bonds. Instead, their value depends on factors like rarity, condition, and market demand.
 
How other passion assets performed
 
According to Knight Frank’s Q4 2024 data:
 
Handbags: Up 2.8% in a year; 34% over five years; 85.5% over a decade  
Jewellery: Rose 2.3% in a year; 20.2% in five years; 33.5% in ten  
Coins: Increased 2.1% in a year; 23.6% over five; 47.5% over ten  
Watches: Up 1.7% in a year; 52.7% in five; 125.1% in ten  
Cars: Climbed 1.2% in a year; 29.5% in five; 58.9% in ten  
Coloured diamonds: Fell 2.2% in a year; up 4.8% in five; 3.8% in ten  
Furniture: Dropped 2.8% in a year; up 60.5% in five; 140.9% in ten  
Whisky: Down 9% in a year; 9.9% drop in five; up 191.7% over ten  
Wine: Fell 9.1% in a year; up 8.3% in five; 37.4% in ten
 
Indian art market sees record growth
 
On the domestic front, Data from the 2024 Hurun India Art List suggests the art market is experiencing a sharp rise in both interest and value. The entry point for the top 10 artists has jumped from Rs 1.99 crore in 2021 to Rs 7.7 crore in 2024, marking a 287% increase. The combined value of the top 50 artworks reached Rs 252.61 crore this year, compared to Rs 82.57 crore in 2021. The minimum threshold to make it into the Top 25 artists has also gone up—from Rs 35 lakh in 2021 to Rs 1.9 crore in 2024. The number of lots sold has grown as well, with 789 artworks sold in 2024, up from 495 in 2021, showing a 59% increase in volume.

Topics : Art auctions BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

