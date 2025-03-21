Friday, March 21, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Decoded: How to grow Rs 20 lakh into Rs 1 crore kitty in just 10 years

Decoded: How to grow Rs 20 lakh into Rs 1 crore kitty in just 10 years

With a mix of equity, fixed income, gold, and real estate, your portfolio will be well-balanced, ensuring long-term financial stability.

SIP, Systematic Investment Plan

SIP, Systematic Investment Plan

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

 If you have  Rs 20 lakh to invest and are wondering how to grow it into Rs 1 crore, you're in the right place. A 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over 8-10 years is an achievable goal for a moderate-risk investor seeking a balance between stable growth and long-term wealth creation.  Here's a structured approach by Inderbir Singh  Jolly, CEO - Wealth, PL Capital to help you meet that target.
 
Investment Plan for 15% CAGR Growth
To grow Rs 20 lakh into Rs 1 crore within around 10 years, a disciplined and diversified investment approach is key. The following asset allocation plan will help you target a 15% CAGR, ensuring both stability and growth: 
 
 
Equity Mutual Funds (Large, Mid, Small Cap) – 50% (Rs 10 L)

Also Read

mutual fund

360 ONE Gold ETF NFO opens; check key details of this open-ended fund here

PremiumSIP

Should you continue holding SIPs in mid, smallcap funds or stop them?

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Angel One Mutual Fund launches Angel One Nifty Total Market ETF; details

SIP, Mutual fund

Investing in mutual funds? This is your tax reckoner for 2025-2026

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Momentum Investing: Axis Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund NFO opens today

 
Expected Returns: 15% CAGR
Equity mutual funds are the backbone of your investment strategy, offering substantial growth potential. Diversifying across large, mid, and small-cap funds provides a good mix of stability and growth, making this a core part of your plan. 
Index Funds & ETFs (Nifty 50, Sensex, Nasdaq) – 20% (Rs 4 L) 
 
Expected Returns: 12% CAGR
Index funds and ETFs allow you to invest in a broad market basket like the Nifty 50 or Sensex. These funds tend to have lower costs and offer steady returns, providing stability to your portfolio. 
Debt Funds & Fixed Income (Bonds, FDs, PPF) – 15% (₹3 L) Expected Returns: 6%-8% CAGR
Adding debt instruments, such as bonds, fixed deposits (FDs), and Public Provident Fund (PPF), will give you a stable and safe income stream. These are low-risk, low-return investments, but they are important for reducing overall portfolio volatility. 
REITs & Gold (Real Estate Investment Trusts, Sovereign Gold Bonds) – 10% (₹2 L) Expected Returns: 10%-12% CAGR 
Real estate and gold act as effective hedges against inflation and market downturns. REITs offer real estate exposure without owning physical property, while sovereign gold bonds provide returns tied to gold prices. Both add a layer of diversification.
 
Cash & Emergency Fund – 5% (Rs 1 L) Expected Returns: 4%-6% CAGR
Always keep an emergency fund. This provides liquidity in case of urgent needs, ensuring you don’t have to dip into your investments during market dips.
 
Growth Projection at 15% CAGR
The key to wealth creation is consistent growth over time. Below is a projection of your Rs 20 lakh investment over the next 8 years with a 15% CAGR: 
 
By year 9-10, your investment will likely surpass ₹1 crore, giving you a substantial return on your original ₹20 lakh.
 
Combination Lump Sum & SIP for Better Returns
To reduce risk and better capitalize on market fluctuations, consider a combination of lump sum and Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). Instead of investing the entire ₹20 lakh upfront, you could: 
  • Invest Rs 10 lakh initially as a lump sum.
  • Invest Rs 25,000 monthly via SIP for the remaining ₹10 lakh.
This strategy ensures that you don’t invest all your money at a market peak and can take advantage of market dips.
 
Alternative Boost (Optional)
For investors willing to take on a slightly higher risk, allocating 5%-10% of your portfolio to emerging sectors such as Electric Vehicles (EVs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), or international markets could push your returns to 16-17% CAGR. These sectors have great potential for rapid growth, but they come with increased risk. 
Key Takeaways:
 
  • A 15% CAGR is achievable with disciplined investing.
  • Diversification across asset classes reduces risk.
  • A combination of lump sum and SIP investments maximizes returns while minimizing market entry risks.
  • A structured plan can take you from ₹20 lakh to ₹1 crore in around 10 years.
   

More From This Section

Marriage, Muslim marriage

Immigrants in marriage fraud in US will face deportation, Rs 2 crore fine

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

Top performing MFs in the last one year: Motilal's large-cap fund leads

RAVIPRIUFLS

Realtor Ravi Puravankara buys 12 commercial plots in Mumbai for Rs 242 cr

PremiumTechnology, AI, artificial intelligence, digital tech

Tech sector funds: Stay invested if you have risk appetite, 7-year horizon

PremiumGold Rate in India

Gold rush: Rebalance if your allocation has risen beyond the 10% mark

Topics : mutual fund assets Decoded

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon