Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Why should you check if your EPF interest is credited on a regular basis

Why should you check if your EPF interest is credited on a regular basis

Recent tax rules state that interest on contributions exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh per year is taxable, so keeping an eye on credited interest helps you plan your tax liabilities and ensure accurate filings

Interest-rate

This is the fastest growth in the companies’ interest expenses in at least three years

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a country where retirement savings form the backbone of financial security for millions of workers, the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) stands as a crucial pillar of social security. However, recent developments have highlighted the critical importance of regularly monitoring your EPF interest credits – a practice that many subscribers often overlook.
  “The essential regular checks for interest being credited will help one understand whether the EPF is being credited and whether transparency is being maintained by the government or not. If it is not being received, one can take appropriate steps to claim the same. it will impact the long term financial planning. EPF interest rates are subject to periodic revision and keeping a check on it will also keep one updated and plan accordingly,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris.
 
 
Importance of monitoring EPF Interest
 
Awareness of Earnings: Regularly checking your EPF balance allows you to stay informed about how much interest has been credited to your account. The EPF interest is calculated on a monthly basis, but credited at the end of the financial year. This means that if you are not vigilant, you might miss out on understanding how your savings are growing over time.

More From This Section

Donald Trump

Trump win impact: Will H-1B workers, STEM grads get green cards faster?

Luxury home, Luxury homes

Ultra-luxury homebuyers move quick: Conversion time down to 15 days in 2025

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

What happens when UK study visa expires for Indians? Options explained

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Is there a charge on prepayment of home loan?

India is pushing for greater disclosures by credit card companies, fintech firms, and payment aggregators (PAs) at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), so that the sender and recipient in a cross-border financial transaction can be easily identifi

Credit card rewards, benefits cut: What options do customers have?

 
Financial planning: Knowing your EPF balance and interest earned helps in better financial planning for retirement. It allows you to estimate how much you will have when you retire, aiding in setting realistic financial goals and ensuring that you are on track to meet them.
 
Error detection: By checking your EPF account regularly, you can quickly identify any discrepancies or errors in the credited interest or contributions. If there are issues, such as incorrect calculations or missing credits, addressing them promptly can prevent long-term financial implications.
 
Key points to keep in mind:
 
- Ensure accuracy in credited interest and spot discrepancies.
 
- Verify timely employer contributions to avoid potential delays.
 
- Track the growth of your retirement corpus and monitor compounded interest.
 
- Identify employer defaults or administrative errors early.
 
- Plan tax liabilities based on the new tax rule for contributions exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh.
 
- Stay updated on EPFO interest rate changes and their application.
 
“Recent tax rules state that interest on contributions exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh per year is taxable, so keeping an eye on credited interest helps you plan your tax liabilities and ensure accurate filings. Lastly, checking your balance keeps you updated on the interest rates announced by EPFO, allowing you to verify if the new rate has been applied correctly. You can easily check your EPF balance through the UMANG app, EPFO portal, or SMS/missed call services,” said Amit Bansal, partner, Singhania & Co.
 

Also Read

EPFO

Know how to make changes in provident fund accounts & document required

EPFO

Tax on EPF withdrawals: Know what rules say about deduction, exemption

Hiring

Fresh formal hiring at seven-month high in April, shows EPFO data

Nominee

Provident fund nomination: How it helps your family in getting pension

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: India 1 | 0 Malaysia in 3rd quarter

Topics : EPF Personal Finance Employee Provident Fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon