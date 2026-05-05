Layover in Dubai? New rules clarify refunds, delays and baggage norms

Passengers flying through Dubai now have stronger legal protections when travel is disrupted. A new aviation consumer framework, launched last week, defines the obligations of airlines and travel agents alongside the rights of travellers.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has introduced the Aviation Consumer Welfare Directive, a rulebook on passenger rights, airline obligations and dispute resolution. It applies to:

Dubai-based airlines and their subsidiaries or codeshare partners

Foreign carriers operating out of Dubai airports

Licensed travel agents

For travellers transiting through hubs like Dubai, especially on long-haul routes to Europe or North America, this standardises rights during disruptions.

Ticket transparency

A key change is the introduction of a formal complaints and mediation system under the DCAA. Passengers can:

File complaints directly with the authority

Track the status of their case online

Submit supporting documents such as tickets or receipts

However, the scope is limited to core aviation issues such as:

Flight delays beyond prescribed limits

Cancellations and denied boarding

Baggage loss, delay, or damage

Failure to provide mandated services

Disputes related to add-ons like seat selection, lounge access, or loyalty programmes fall outside this mechanism.

Force majeure

The directive draws a clear boundary on airline liability. In cases of force majeure — such as extreme weather, geopolitical events, or pandemics — airlines are not required to compensate passengers.

That said, they must still provide basic care and attempt alternative travel arrangements, ensuring passengers are not left stranded without assistance.

Why this matters for travellers

Dubai is one of the busiest transit hubs for outbound travel. With millions passing through annually, clearer rules reduce ambiguity in high-stress situations like missed connections or baggage issues.

More importantly, the directive shifts passenger rights from informal expectations to a structured, enforceable framework.