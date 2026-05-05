Investing in post office schemes? PAN now mandatory for transactions

Post office customers must now provide their Permanent Account Number (PAN) for various financial transactions under new Income Tax rules designed to tighten reporting and compliance. The move aligns small savings schemes with the formal banking system regarding documentation and traceability.

PAN now central to post office transactions

Under the revised framework, quoting PAN has become mandatory across several routine and high-value activities at post offices. These include:

Opening new accounts

Making deposits

Withdrawals

Investing in time deposits and other savings schemes

The tax department aims to create an audit trail for financial transactions and reduce the scope for tax evasion. For depositors, this marks a shift from the traditionally lighter documentation norms associated with post office savings products.

No PAN? Additional paperwork kicks in

If a depositor does not have a PAN, they must now submit a declaration through Form 97. This form captures key transaction-level details such as:

Name and address

Nature of the transaction

Transaction amount

Supporting documents

This replaces the earlier Form 60, which served a similar purpose but with less structured reporting. The updated requirement indicates a push towards more granular data collection.

Documentation requirements for transactions without PAN will be stricter. Processing such transactions may take longer due to verification of additional details.

TDS exemption process gets streamlined

Another significant change is the consolidation of forms used to avoid tax deduction at source (TDS) on interest income.

Earlier, depositors used Form 15G (for individuals below 60) and Form 15H (for senior citizens) to declare that their total income was below the taxable limit. These have now been replaced by a single Form 121.

This new form simplifies compliance by:

Creating a unified declaration format

Standardising verification procedures

Reducing duplication across age categories

That said, filing Form 121 is not mandatory for everyone. It is only required if a depositor wants to avoid TDS and meets the eligibility criteria, primarily if their estimated tax liability for the financial year is nil.

Importantly, the declaration must be submitted separately for each financial year, consistent with earlier rules.

The Department of Posts has also laid down operational guidelines for handling these new forms:

Post offices will collect and verify Part A of Form 121

Officials will complete Part B

Records must be maintained for up to seven years

ALSO READ: PAN rules explained: Here's when it's mandatory for your transactions Until system upgrades are fully rolled out, the existing process for handling Forms 15G and 15H will continue in parallel. This suggests a transition phase where both old and new systems may coexist.

What this means for depositors

For retail investors, especially those relying on post office schemes such as recurring deposits, monthly income schemes, or time deposits, the changes have clear implications:

Compliance burden increases slightly

Even routine transactions may now require PAN disclosure. Those without PAN will face additional documentation requirements.

Greater scrutiny of interest income

With tighter reporting, interest earned from post office deposits will be more closely tracked against tax filings.

Reduced ambiguity in TDS rules

The introduction of a single form (Form 121) simplifies the process of claiming TDS exemption, although it still requires annual submission.

Alignment with banking norms

Post office savings products are increasingly being treated on par with bank deposits in terms of compliance and reporting standards.