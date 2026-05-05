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Investing in post office schemes? PAN now mandatory for transactions

New tax rules mandate PAN for major post office transactions, including account openings, deposits and withdrawals

Pan card

Post office pan mandatory rules

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 1:49 PM IST

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Post office customers must now provide their Permanent Account Number (PAN) for various financial transactions under new Income Tax rules designed to tighten reporting and compliance. The move aligns small savings schemes with the formal banking system regarding documentation and traceability.
 

PAN now central to post office transactions

 
Under the revised framework, quoting PAN has become mandatory across several routine and high-value activities at post offices. These include:
 
  • Opening new accounts
  • Making deposits
  • Withdrawals
  • Investing in time deposits and other savings schemes
 
The tax department aims to create an audit trail for financial transactions and reduce the scope for tax evasion. For depositors, this marks a shift from the traditionally lighter documentation norms associated with post office savings products.
 
 
However, the rule does not completely exclude those without a PAN.  ALSO READ: New tax law from April 1: What it means for income, filing, and compliance 

No PAN? Additional paperwork kicks in

 
If a depositor does not have a PAN, they must now submit a declaration through Form 97. This form captures key transaction-level details such as:

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  • Name and address
  • Nature of the transaction
  • Transaction amount
  • Supporting documents
 
This replaces the earlier Form 60, which served a similar purpose but with less structured reporting. The updated requirement indicates a push towards more granular data collection.
 
Documentation requirements for transactions without PAN will be stricter. Processing such transactions may take longer due to verification of additional details.
 

TDS exemption process gets streamlined

 
Another significant change is the consolidation of forms used to avoid tax deduction at source (TDS) on interest income.
 
Earlier, depositors used Form 15G (for individuals below 60) and Form 15H (for senior citizens) to declare that their total income was below the taxable limit. These have now been replaced by a single Form 121.
 
This new form simplifies compliance by:
 
  • Creating a unified declaration format
  • Standardising verification procedures
  • Reducing duplication across age categories
 
That said, filing Form 121 is not mandatory for everyone. It is only required if a depositor wants to avoid TDS and meets the eligibility criteria, primarily if their estimated tax liability for the financial year is nil.
 
Importantly, the declaration must be submitted separately for each financial year, consistent with earlier rules.
 
The Department of Posts has also laid down operational guidelines for handling these new forms:
 
  • Post offices will collect and verify Part A of Form 121
  • Officials will complete Part B
  • Records must be maintained for up to seven years
 
Until system upgrades are fully rolled out, the existing process for handling Forms 15G and 15H will continue in parallel. This suggests a transition phase where both old and new systems may coexist.  ALSO READ: PAN rules explained: Here's when it's mandatory for your transactions 

What this means for depositors

 
For retail investors, especially those relying on post office schemes such as recurring deposits, monthly income schemes, or time deposits, the changes have clear implications:
 
Compliance burden increases slightly
 
Even routine transactions may now require PAN disclosure. Those without PAN will face additional documentation requirements.
 
Greater scrutiny of interest income
 
With tighter reporting, interest earned from post office deposits will be more closely tracked against tax filings.
 
Reduced ambiguity in TDS rules
 
The introduction of a single form (Form 121) simplifies the process of claiming TDS exemption, although it still requires annual submission.
 
Alignment with banking norms
 
Post office savings products are increasingly being treated on par with bank deposits in terms of compliance and reporting standards.
 

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 1:49 PM IST

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