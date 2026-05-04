100% FDI in insurance: Will foreign capital lower premiums or raise risks?

The Centre’s decision to allow 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector marks a structural shift that could reshape how Indians buy, price and experience insurance.

While the move is aimed at boosting capital inflows and widening coverage, its real impact will be felt at the policyholder level, through premiums, product design, and claims experience.

Premiums may not fall immediately, but competition will deepen

Experts indicate that the biggest immediate change will be in how insurers price risk rather than outright premium cuts.

“An 100 per cent FDI is mainly about capital and competition. With stronger balance sheets, insurers can price risk better, which may lead to more competitive premiums over time, especially in health and term insurance,” said Rakesh Kumar, founder of Square Insurance

However, pricing is still tightly regulated. “In the short term, pricing changes may be limited as the regulator ensures actuarial discipline,” Kumar added.

A similar view is echoed by Sudhish Ramteke, associate director, Anand Rathi Insurance Broker, who noted that the shift is “less about immediate lowering of premiums and more about better-designed products and improved service quality over time.” He expects pricing to become more data-driven and customised, rather than uniformly low.

Faster claims, better products but gradual change

Beyond pricing, the reform could materially improve customer experience, particularly claims settlement and product innovation.

“Global insurers bring advanced underwriting, analytics and claims processes, which can significantly improve turnaround times and consistency,” Kumar said.

From a regulatory standpoint, stronger capital positions also matter. “Better solvency driven by access to capital will push insurers towards improved products and processes,” said Lokanath P. Kar, founder ElpeeCo, an insurance law & regulatory advisory. He added that building trust requires products that encourage frequent claims usage, helping insurance evolve from a “financial product” to a “public habit.”

Transparency may improve, but mis-selling risks remain

The entry of global players typically raises governance standards, but it can also intensify competition, sometimes in ways that hurt consumers.

“Foreign insurers introduce global standards for governance, disclosure and compliance, which enhance transparency,” Kumar said. “But increased competition can also lead to aggressive selling, especially in agency-led channels.”

Ramteke flagged a similar risk. “Higher foreign ownership can improve transparency through stronger governance and data-driven practices. However, it may heighten mis-selling risks in the short term if competition pushes aggressive distribution,” he said, adding that outcomes will depend heavily on regulatory enforcement.

Kar, however, sees a more positive tilt: “Higher foreign ownership infuses greater accountability and sensitivity towards consumer grievances.”

Can this fix India’s low insurance penetration?

India’s insurance penetration remains significantly below global averages, and policymakers have long seen FDI liberalisation as a lever to bridge this gap.

Kumar pointed out that penetration stands at around 3.7 per cent of GDP versus a global average of about 7 per cent. “100 per cent FDI can bring long-term capital, enable innovation in micro-insurance, and improve distribution in rural and semi-urban markets,” he said.

Ramteke added that global participation could expand access through digital channels, bancassurance tie-ups and simpler products. “Greater competition and scale can improve affordability, but real gains will depend on distribution in Tier-II and III markets and sustained customer education,” he said.

From an industry platform perspective, Amit Chhabra, chief business officer, General Insurance at Policybazaar, described the move as “a structural reform that directly benefits Indian consumers”, adding that it will help bridge the demand-supply gap in insurance by improving product quality, affordability and reach.

What risks should policyholders watch for?

On balance, experts suggest that risks to existing policyholders are limited but not entirely absent.

“There is little direct risk as policy contracts are legally protected regardless of ownership changes,” Kumar said. However, he cautioned about indirect effects such as tighter underwriting norms, product changes, and possible industry consolidation.

Ramteke highlighted transitional concerns. “Ownership changes may lead to shifts in underwriting discipline, product strategy or servicing models, which could affect renewal pricing or customer experience,” he said, though regulatory oversight ensures that contractual benefits remain protected.

Kar emphasised that regulators must remain vigilant about one specific issue: “The key aspect to monitor is the exit strategy of foreign investors, which the regulator is already observing closely.”

All summed up

The shift to 100 per cent FDI is unlikely to deliver immediate premium cuts, but it sets the stage for a more competitive and better-capitalised insurance market. For consumers, the gains may come gradually, through improved products, faster claims, and wider access, provided regulatory oversight keeps pace with market expansion.