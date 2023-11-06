close
Sensex (0.55%)
64716.54 + 352.76
Nifty (0.58%)
19341.20 + 110.60
Nifty Smallcap (1.16%)
6081.25 + 69.90
Nifty Midcap (0.53%)
39796.00 + 208.60
Nifty Bank (0.51%)
43537.45 + 219.20
Heatmap

Looking to buy a house or car this Diwali? Here are various offers by banks

It is recommended that you take your time to compare offers from different banks instead of rushing for the initial one you encounter.

car loan

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 9:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The festive season is on and several banks have announced several offers. If you are looking to get a home or car loan, be sure to check the below-mentioned offers and compare the various schemes, instead of rushing for the intial one you encounter.

For instance, Punjab National Bank is offering home loans at a reduced interest rate of 8.4% per annum, while SBI customers will enjoy a higher concession on term loan interest rates depending upon their credit bureau score. Bank of Baroda's special festive campaign will run till December 31, 2023, where home loan interest rates start at 8.4% and no processing fees will be charged by the bank. Further car loans can be availed with interest rates starting at 8.7% per annum.

BankBazaar has curated a list of home, car and personal loan offers from leading banks of India during the Diwali season:

hdfcandbakfg
Data taken from respecitve bank's website. Last date to avail the festive offer may vary from bank to bank.

otheroffers
It is recommended that you take your time to compare offers from different banks instead of rushing for the initial one you encounter. Diwali is a big festival and the best time for good offers, yet it's crucial to be mindful of your expenditures.

" Avoid borrowing beyond your means, even if the interest rates seem appealing. While festive offers can trim expenses, it's vital to exercise prudence. Refrain from impulsive purchases—create a list of essentials and buy only if the deal is favourable. Many banks extend pre-approved loans and credit cards to their current customers, often with more favourable terms compared to standard offers," said Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar.

Also Read

Buying a car this Diwali? Here are the latest loan rates, processing fees

Table: Car loan rates, terms and processing fees of companies

How to maximise your Diwali shopping with festive credit card offers

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

Buying gold this Diwali? Options for investment and their tax implications

Planning to buy a car? Minimise tenure, maximise down payment on loan

Income Tax Calendar 2023: Important dates for taxpayers in November

HDFC Top 100 Fund: 27 years on, Rs 10,000 SIP grows to Rs 6.9 crore

Top 6 investments on Dhanteras 2023 to bring prosperity to your home

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : diwali shopping

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon