Planning to buy a car? Minimise tenure, maximise down payment on loan

Selling the old car independently, rather than going for an exchange offer, may fetch better value

Bindisha Sarang Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 10:34 PM IST
Car dealerships across India are offering discounts ranging from Rs 25,000 to above Rs 1 lakh this festival season. The discounts are higher this year than they were in 2022. Here are a few useful tips for striking a good deal both on the car loan and car purchase.  
 
Compare loan offers

Compare loan offers from multiple lenders – both banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). If you fail to do so, you could miss out on attractive deals.  
For car loan, check lenders on their total borrowing cost and service

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

