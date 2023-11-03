Planning to buy a car? Minimise tenure, maximise down payment on loan

Car dealerships across India are offering discounts ranging from Rs 25,000 to above Rs 1 lakh this festival season. The discounts are higher this year than they were in 2022. Here are a few useful tips for striking a good deal both on the car loan and car purchase.



Compare loan offers from multiple lenders – both banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). If you fail to do so, you could miss out on attractive deals.