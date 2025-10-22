Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Lost your policy documents? Here's how to retrieve them digitally

Lost your policy documents? Here's how to retrieve them digitally

Step-by-step guide to retrieving lost insurance policy documents online and keeping them accessible digitally

Insurance government bonds

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Losing an insurance policy document can be stressful, but policyholders in India can now easily access their documents digitally. Insurers are increasingly offering online services that allow you to retrieve your policy details without waiting for physical copies.
 

Why digital access matters

Physical policy papers can be misplaced, damaged, or lost during relocation. In such cases, digital access ensures uninterrupted service, easier claims processing, and faster verification of policy details. Moreover, digital records reduce dependency on postal services and minimise delays.
 

Steps to Retrieve Your Policy Digitally

Most insurers provide simple online methods to access your policy documents. Here’s a step-by-step guide:
 
 
  • Visit the Insurer’s Website or App: Most insurance companies have a customer portal or mobile app where you can log in using your registered credentials.
  • Request e-Policy or Policy Copy: Look for options like ‘Request Policy Document’, ‘Download e-Policy’, or ‘Policy Services’.
  • Provide Policy Details: Enter your policy number, date of birth, registered mobile number, or email ID. Some insurers may ask for a verification OTP.
  • Download and Save: Once verified, your policy document will be available in PDF format. Ensure you save it securely for future use.
 

Alternative methods

 
If you cannot access the portal or app, you can:
   
Contact Customer Care: Call or email the insurer’s helpline with your policy details. They will guide you through the process.
Visit the Branch: Some insurers still allow physical copies to be reissued at their branch, though this can take several days.
 

Tips for future security

  • Always save a digital copy of your policy in multiple secure locations, such as cloud storage or email.
  • Keep your contact details updated with the insurer to ensure OTPs and notifications reach you promptly.
  • Consider registering for paperless policies during renewal for easier access.
Digital retrieval of insurance policies not only saves time but also provides peace of mind, ensuring that policyholders can access vital documents whenever needed. By embracing these digital services, people can manage their insurance policies efficiently, without the stress of lost paperwork. 

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

