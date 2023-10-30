Luxury home sales see 115% rise in first 9 months of 2023, led by Hyderabad

The first nine months of 2023 have witnessed a whopping 115 per cent annual increase in luxury home sales, led by Hyderabad and Pune, shows data analysed by real estate consultancy firm Anarock.

Luxury houses are priced upwards of Rs 1.5 crore. Of the 3.49 lakh units sold in India's top seven cities- Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata and Chennai- in the first nine months of 2023, about 24% or approximately 84,400 units were luxury homes.

In the same period of 2022, just 14% (approx 39,300 units) of 2.73 lakh units sold in the same period of 2022 were in the luxury category, implying a 115% annual rise in the number of luxury units sold between January to September 2023 against the corresponding period in 2022.

Hyderabad saw luxury housing sales increase by a whopping 260 per cent in this period with 13,630 units sold in the first nine months of 2023, from 3,790 units sold in the year-ago period. Approximately 44,220 homes across all budget categories were sold in the city in the first nine months of 2023, with the luxury share at 31 per cent.

Pune saw the second-best yearly growth of 191%, with approximately 6,850 luxury homes sold in the first nine months of 2023 against 2,350 units in the same period of 2022.

Chennai saw luxury housing sales rise by 143% in this period and Kolkata saw luxury housing sales increase by 69% annually - from approx. 950 units sold in 9M 2022 to approx. 1,610 units in 9M 2023. Of approx. 17,280 units sold in the city across all budget categories in 9M 2023, luxury accounted for just 9%.

MMR saw luxury housing sales increase by 74% annually, NCR saw luxury housing sales rise by 119% in this period.







In the July-September quarter, for the first time in India, sales of high-end homes priced above Rs 1 crore surpassed demand in the affordable segment, priced below Rs 50 lakh, according to a report by real estate consultancy Knight Frank. The number of homes sold in India during the quarter reached a six-year high, with a sale of 82,612 units. This figure was 12 per cent higher than the 73,691 units sold in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. "MMR, NCR and Hyderabad outperformed the other cities in luxury housing sales in the first nine months of 2023, with these three cities together accounting for approx. 63,390 units sold. In the same period in 2022, just 30,820 luxury homes - less than half of the current year's 9-month tally - were sold in these three cities. Interestingly, none of the top 7 cities saw any deceleration in luxury housing sales. In fact, they all went into overdrive," said Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Group.

Also Read Housing sales clocked a record of Rs 3.47 trillion in FY23: Anarock Luxury homes see highest average price appreciation since 2018: Anarock Unsold inventory of homes priced above Rs 2.5 cr down, says Anarock Mumbai, Pune to push housing sales to all-time high this quarter: Anarock Unsold housing stock drops 21% in Delhi NCR in April-June quarter: Anarock Start with paper trading in derivatives, test strategy with small amount SBI, BoB offering home loans at 8.4%: Full list of existing loan rates Top stock additions and reductions by mutual funds in last three months Banks offering up to 9 per cent interest: Top fixed deposit rates right now Buying a car this Diwali? Here are the latest loan rates, processing fees

Residential assets attracted $298.3 million of institutional investments during the July-September period, up 71 per cent from the year-ago period, according to real estate consultant Vestian. Institutional investments in residential assets stood at $174.3 million in the year-ago period.

Across various asset classes, the residential sector attracted the highest institutional investments during the third quarter of this calendar year, although the share has reduced to 44 per cent in Q3 2023 from 47 per cent a year earlier.

The share of domestic investors accounted for 71% of total institutional investments received in Q3 2023. On the other hand, the share of foreign investors reduced to 27 per cent in Q3 2023 from 55 per cent in Q3 2022. However, the total institutional inflow in the July-September period fell 57 per cent when compared to the previous quarter due to a significant decline in foreign fund inflow.