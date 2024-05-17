Maximize your SIP returns: Staying put in one index might be smarter

Investors seeking to maximize returns through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) might be surprised to learn that constantly switching to the previous year's best-performing index could backfire. A new study by WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund suggests staying the course with a single index might be a more prudent strategy.

The study analyzed the performance (XIRR) of SIPs over a 19-year period (FY06-FY24). It compared two scenarios:

Sticking with one index: Investors consistently invested in a single index fund

Chasing performance: Investors switched their SIPs annually to the index that performed best in the previous year.

The results were clear: investors who stuck with a single index generally saw better returns compared to those who chased past performance.

The study by WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund reveals that long-term investment continued in same mid cap or small cap index, since FY06, had higher XIRR as against annually switching to the best-performing . While Small Cap and Mid Cap indices have historically outperformed Large Cap indices over the past 19 years, there were periods where Large Caps took the lead. For example, SIPs in the Large Cap segment outperformed seven times, while SIPs in the Small Cap and Mid Cap segment each outperformed six times during this time frame. This reinforces the notion that market cycles are unpredictable, and sticking with a diversified index can offer stability.





An investor who had continued SIP with the Mid Cap Index only without changing to the best-performing index of the previous year would have generated an XIRR of 18.1 percent (as of 1 April 2024) as against 15.5 percent if annually changed to the best-performing index of the previous year. The table below shows returns when continued with one index, as against changing regularly every year for the last nineteen financial years, it mentioned.

Similarly, a SIP started in the Small Cap Index would have generated XIRR of 16.0% (as of 1 April 2024), as against 15.1% if changed annually.