Minimise interest cost with the avalanche debt repayment strategy

­As India marks its 78th Independence Day this week, have you considered what financial freedom means to you? For many, it’s about having savings, investments, cash reserves, a solid retirement fund, and the freedom to pursue their chosen career. However, the first step towards achieving any of this is escaping debt. “Reducing or eliminating debt frees up funds for goals like a home purchase, children’s education, and retirement,” says Jinal Mehta, founder, Beyond Learning Finance.

Household debt in India has been rising, reaching a record high of 39.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, according to a Motilal Oswal report. In its June 2024 Financial Stability Report, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had noted that with household savings declining and financial liabilities increasing, household debt warrants close monitoring.

Debt settlement



Debt settlement involves negotiating a payment less than the total owed, such as settling a Rs 4 lakh credit card bill for Rs 2.25 lakh. While it might seem like a money-saving option, it has significant drawbacks.



“Stopping payments to seek a settlement can lead to late fees and penalties. This debt also gets marked as ‘settled’ in your credit report, harming your credit score and future access to credit,” says Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer, Bankbazaar.com.

Debt consolidation



Debt consolidation involves taking a new loan, ideally with better terms, to pay off existing debts. The goal is to reduce the interest burden by replacing high-interest loans with one having a lower rate, or increasing the tenure to lower the EMI.

Shop around. “Don’t settle for the lowest EMI or the first interest rate offered, as they may increase total interest cost,” says M. Barve, founder, MB Wealth Financial Solutions.



Debt avalanche



This is the most popular strategy. It involves following the highest-interest-first approach. Rank your loans by interest rate from highest to lowest, make minimum payments on all to avoid default, and then use any surplus to pre-pay the debt with the highest interest rate.



“The debt avalanche strategy saves the most in interest cost,” says Mehta.



Debt snowball



With the debt snowball method, the borrower pays off the smallest debt first and gradually moves towards the largest, regardless of interest rate. Make minimum payments on all debts, then use extra funds to tackle the smallest debt first. After clearing it, move to the next smallest.



“By providing a quick win in the debt repayment journey, it boosts confidence. However, it is costlier,” says Barve. Research shows this strategy works best from a behavioural standpoint.



Borrowers may also combine strategies. Start with the snowball method and pay off the smallest debt first, then use extra funds to tackle the highest-interest debt. This approach strikes a balance between reducing interest cost and building confidence.

How balance transfer credit card works

Purpose: Consolidates multiple credit card debts into one, reducing financial strain and potentially improving credit score

Interest: They provide lower interest rates, often 0%, and interest-free periods on new purchases if the balance is paid off in time



Advantages: They offer introductory rates and extended interest-free periods, aiding in debt consolidation and reducing financial strain



Avoid: Using balance transfers just to delay payments without curbing expenditure can backfire



Advice: Check the new card’s terms, including fees, rates, and the duration of promotional offer; pay off the balance before the offer expires