Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Selling your home? Here are tips for a hassle-free transaction

Seek valuations from several reputable real estate agents to get a clear idea of your property's worth

home loans, property, loans, banks, credit

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Selling a home can be a daunting task. To ensure a smooth transaction and maximise your profit, it is essential to keep a check list of dos and don’ts.

Diana Mathias, Partner at Cignas (a business advisory firm), explains points to keep in mind when selling your home.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Establish a clear and verifiable chain of ownership for the property: It is essential to have all the documents handy. This includes Original certificate of completion (OC)/ Completion Certificate (CC) of the property, past sale agreements, past gift deeds if any, documentary evidence of payment of stamp duty on the property, property tax receipts, encumbrance certificates, jurisdictional evidence of registering the property.
 
If the property is inherited and transfer is not recorded by society, the seller should seek appropriate legal advice to ensure the transfer is recorded by society. The buyer may also insist on a newspaper advertisement regarding any claims on the property.

More From This Section

Air India flying return members can earn reward on 40+ cruise lines

SBI warns job seekers about fake job offer scams

Business class for Rs 5555: Star Air's Independence Day sale ends in 2 days

Tax evasion alert: CBDT targets foreign remittances exceeding Rs 6 lakh

Explore different ways to convert cryptocurrencies into cash

 
In case of multiple sellers, obtain the consent of the respective sellers.
 
Review your broker engagement: The scope of work including assistance if any required at the stamp registrar office etc. and all terms and fees payable by the seller on successful closure of deal needs to be upfront decided.
 
Finalise commercial terms with the Buyer: 
 
Terms of payment
 
Time of possession
 
Any house equipment that will be handed over on possession
 
Terms of Sale Deed including payment milestones and forfeiture of earnest money in case of buyer not completing his/her obligation.
 
Payment of stamp duty and registration cost on the property
 
Payment of transfer fees to society– whether shared or payment by buyer/seller
 
To agree on a cut-off of utility charges payment (i.e. electricity, gas, etc.)
 
Procure no objection certificate from the society: The Buyer will require this certificate to ensure all dues including towards maintenance or any society dues have been paid.
 
Intimate all concerned authorities: Post sale, intimate concerned authorities for change in ownership and change in address wherever the property address is quoted for communication.
 
For a resident seller, the buyer shall deduct withholding tax at 1 per cent on sale consideration if the sale consideration is above 50 lakh. The Finance Bill 2024 has modified the same that it will be determined at property level and not respective owners share.

In case the buyer is an NRI/OCI, the payment can be made from funds received in India through banking channels by way of inward remittance or by way of debit to balances held in NRE/NRO account.

Also Read

Beware, over-leveraging with top-up home loan could cost your home

RBI holds repo rate at 6.5%, home loan EMIs unchanged: What you must do now

Naredco suggests raising tax relief on home loan interest to Rs 5 lakh

Cancelling credit card, uncluttering home: Top personal finance stories

Outstanding credit to housing up by Rs 10 trillion in last 2 years: RBI

Topics : Home Loan Personal Finance Home

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon