Modi clears PM-Kisan 17th instalment: How farmers can check payment status

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday signed the release of the 17th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN Nidhi) scheme. The move will benefit more than 93 million farmers by disbursing more than Rs 20,000 crore.16th Installment of PM KISAN scheme was released on 28th February 2024.

"Ours is a government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan (farmers’ welfare). It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come," said Modi in a statement.

What is PM-KISAN Nidhi

PM-KISAN Nidhi is a central government scheme launched in December 2018 to support the income of farmers by providing an annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000. The money is given in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 every four months directly into the beneficiaries bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer. More than 93 million farmers had received Rs 2000 as the 16th instalment of PM Kisan Yojana.

What farmers need to do to receive 17th instalment

They must complete paperwork, including the e-know your customer (KYC) process.

To complete the eKYC process for PM Kisan, follow these steps:

Go to the official website: https://pmkisan.gov.in

Click on the "eKYC" option under the "farmer corner" section.

Fill in your 12-digit Aadhaar number in the required field.

Click on the "search" button.

Enter the OTP that is sent to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.

Click on the "submit" button to complete the eKYC process.

You can also complete the eKYC process at a nearby Common Service Centre (CSC) by providing your Aadhaar number and undergoing biometric authentication

How to check PM-KISAN Instalment status:

Visit the PM-KISAN website.

On the homepage, locate the 'farmers corner' section.

Click on the 'beneficiary status' option.

Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Click on the 'get data' button.

The status of your PM-KISAN instalment will be displayed on the screen.